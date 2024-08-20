Automotive Cabin Insulation Market to Reach $1.6 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Cabin Insulation Market by Type (Textile Material, Chemical Composite and Others), and Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the automotive cabin insulation market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime Determinants of Growth

Stringent regulations aimed at reducing vehicle noise levels and enhancing passenger comfort have propelled the demand for effective insulation solutions within automotive cabins. These regulations push manufacturers to adopt advanced insulation materials and techniques to meet compliance standards. In addition, the rising consumer preference for quieter, more comfortable driving experiences has spurred automotive manufacturers to invest in cabin insulation technologies to differentiate their products in a competitive market. Moreover, the increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency has led to the development of eco-friendly insulation materials, further driving market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, which require superior cabin insulation to mitigate noise generated by alternative powertrains, presents a significant opportunity for market expansion.

Lastly, technological advancements such as the integration of active noise control systems and innovative insulation materials with enhanced thermal properties are anticipated to fuel further growth in the automotive cabin insulation market as manufacturers seek to cater to evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.9 billion Market Size in 2033 $1.6 billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 357 Segments Covered Type, Application and Region; Drivers Rise in demand for comfort and luxury Surge in automotive industry Rise in sales of electric and hybrid vehicle Opportunities Integration of smart and adaptive insulation technologies Restraint Inconsistency in the availability of standard material Cost consideration

Segment Highlights

By Type

The textile segment is expected to experience rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

The textile segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automotive cabin insulation market due to it being highly versatile and can be engineered to meet specific performance requirements such as noise reduction, thermal insulation, and vibration damping, making it ideal for addressing the multifaceted challenges of automotive cabin insulation. In addition, textile materials are lightweight, which is crucial for minimizing overall vehicle weight and improving fuel efficiency, a significant consideration for automotive manufacturers striving to meet stringent regulatory standards for emissions and fuel economy.

Textile insulation solutions often offer excellent acoustical performance, effectively attenuating noise from various sources within the vehicle, thus enhancing passenger comfort and driving experience. Furthermore, textile materials are generally cost-effective compared to alternative insulation materials such as foams or composites, making them an attractive choice for automakers seeking to balance performance and cost considerations.

By Application

The passenger car segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

The passenger car segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automotive cabin insulation market due to passenger cars often prioritizing comfort and luxury features to attract consumers, making cabin insulation a crucial component in delivering a quiet, comfortable, and enjoyable driving experience. As a result, automakers invest significantly in cabin insulation technologies to meet customer expectations and differentiate their products in a competitive market. Moreover, passenger cars typically have smaller cabins compared to commercial vehicles or trucks, which means that the amount of insulation material required per vehicle is relatively lower. This factor contributes to the overall affordability and feasibility of incorporating advanced insulation solutions in passenger cars.

Passenger cars are more commonly used for everyday commuting and leisure purposes, where passenger comfort and ambiance play a significant role. This emphasis on comfort drives the demand for high-quality insulation materials that can effectively reduce noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels within the cabin.

By Region

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the automotive cabin insulation market by 2032 owing to economic growth in Asia-Pacific, which has led to a rise in disposable income levels, resulting in increased demand for passenger vehicles. As consumers seek more comfortable and quieter driving experiences, automakers prioritize cabin insulation to meet customer preferences, thus boosting market growth.

Players

Saint-Gobain

Johns Manville

DuPont

BASF SE

Carpenter Company

Armacell

Lydall Performance Materials

Autoneum Holdings Inc.

Covestro AG

Trevira GmbH

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive cabin insulation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In September 2022, the Toray Advanced Materials Korea Inc. (TAK) , established new facilities in the Czech Republic to expand the Airlite™ automotive interior sound acoustic insulation business in Europe. This advanced material enhances passenger comfort by reducing noise from driving, vibrations, and external sources.

In November 2021, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offered the best sound proofing, noise, vibration, and harshness level under $183.9million. Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer excellent cabin insulation, reducing road noise and vibrations to enhance passenger comfort. They come with well-engineered interiors, high-quality materials, and advanced acoustic solutions that significantly minimize external noise, making them top choices for those prioritizing a quiet and comfortable ride within this budget.

In February 2023, Saint-Gobain Sekurit was dedicated to offering advanced technologies and solutions to enhance passenger comfort and driving enjoyment. Key features such as adequate legroom, adjustable seats, thermal comfort, and infotainment systems significantly contribute to a pleasant driving experience and reduced driver fatigue. A comfortable interior not only boosts customer satisfaction but also enhances the car’s perceived value. Managing in-cabin temperature extremes is crucial, as they can adversely affect passenger comfort and overall driving experience.

