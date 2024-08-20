GoHealth, Inc. Hosts Medicare Conference, Convening Industry Leaders to Discuss the Latest Developments Ahead of the 2025 Annual Enrollment Period

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, today announced the conclusion of the Alliance of Licensed Medicare Insurance Agencies (ALMIA) Medicare Conference. The event, hosted by GoHealth on Friday, August 16, convened senior healthcare leaders, policymakers, brokers, and innovators from across the healthcare sector to discuss the most pressing issues and emerging opportunities in Medicare Advantage marketing and distribution.



The ALMIA Medicare Conference featured keynote addresses and panel discussions that focused on the critical challenges and opportunities within the Medicare Advantage landscape. The conference provided a unique platform for thought leaders to collaborate and share insights and best practices as the industry prepares for the 2025 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. Attendees included ALMIA President and GoHealth Chief Legal Officer Bradley Burd, who moderated the conference, state regulators, and other executives from top healthcare organizations, government representatives, and influential voices in Medicare policy and innovation.

“This forum gives industry leaders the opportunity for open and collaborative dialogue, where ideas and insights can be exchanged, in service of a better Medicare experience for our country’s most vulnerable population,” said ALMIA President and GoHealth Chief Legal Officer, Bradley Burd. “We believe we can make a bigger difference by working together. Let’s continue to share our perspectives and ideas openly to break down silos and address the challenges we all face.”

“It’s great to gather industry players from across the value chain to talk about the issues we all contend with so that we can continue working together to navigate them,” said GoHealth’s Chief Commercial Officer, Blair Kessler.

The conference featured several panel discussions. State regulators presented their views on the scope of increased state oversight of Medicare Advantage, and the benefits increased oversight would have on the industry. A panel of health plan and broker representatives discussed valuable insights into current changes to Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans, its effect on the future of Medicare marketing and distribution, and expectations for future regulations. In addition, New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. delivered the keynote address. During his speech, Congressman Pallone Jr. noted his unwavering support for the integrity of the Medicare and Medicaid programs and believes that transparency and affordability go together.

This year’s Annual Enrollment Period is scheduled for October 15 through December 7.

About ALMIA

Alliance of Licensed Medicare Insurance Agencies (ALMIA) is a newly formed nonprofit organization consisting of members from GoHealth, SelectQuote, eHealth, TRANZACT, HealthPlanOne, and Spring Venture Group. Its purpose is to protect Medicare beneficiaries by ensuring access to licensed insurance agents and further the education and improvement of its members by promoting best practices.

About GoHealth, Inc.

GoHealth, Inc. is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to build trusted relationships with consumers and match them with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com/ .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aa6fee8-72fe-4906-bbef-ac2eec55062b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cfac401-1ea2-464a-8b62-394e60cec2c7

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.