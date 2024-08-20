Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Industry Report 2024-2035: The Advent of Virus-like Particles (VLPs)

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Type of Expression System Used (Mammalian, Microbial and Others), Company Size and Geographical Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market is valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

The demand for vaccine contract manufacturing is increasing, driven by the growing pipeline of vaccines targeting various infectious diseases, oncological and autoimmune disorders. Contract manufacturers provide large-scale production services to pharmaceutical companies, particularly for specialized vaccines like mRNA and viral vectors. Vaccines play a critical role in preventing serious illnesses, and recent advancements in vaccine technology have marked significant milestones. The approval of numerous FDA-approved vaccines, including the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and chikungunya, signals a shift towards a new era of vaccines.

As the demand for vaccines grows, opportunities for contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) specializing in vaccines are expanding. Since 2000, over 130 vaccine CMOs have been established, reflecting the market expansion of contract service providers. To stay competitive, CMOs are investing in cutting-edge tools and technologies, expanding their capacities and capabilities to meet the escalating demand for vaccines.

Outsourcing is becoming increasingly accepted as a viable and beneficial business model in the vaccine industry, driving the growth of the global vaccine contract manufacturing market. Additionally, the success of vaccine adjuvants companies is also driven by the growth of this market, as they develop innovative adjuvants for vaccine developers and manufacturers.

Research Coverage:

A comprehensive overview of vaccine contract manufacturing is presented, focusing on the diverse expression systems utilized in the development and manufacturing of vaccines. Furthermore, the overview provides a brief description of the principles and advantages of contract manufacturing, highlighting its increasing importance in the vaccine industry.

A comprehensive analysis of the contract manufacturing landscape for vaccines is provided, including information on companies offering contract services, such as their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters. Additionally, this overview covers the types of services offered by these companies, including analytical testing, cell line development and virus banking, fill and finish, formulation development, process development, and regulatory consulting. The scale of operation is also examined, encompassing preclinical, clinical, and commercial stages. Furthermore, the overview explores the expression systems employed by these companies, including avian, insect, mammalian, microbial, and others. The review also delves into the types of vaccines manufactured by these companies, including live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, DNA vaccines, RNA-based vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid-based vaccines, and others.

A comprehensive analysis of the competitiveness of key players in the contract vaccine manufacturing industry is presented, focusing on a multi-faceted evaluation of their company strengths. This assessment considers factors such as the experience and reputation of the contract manufacturer, as well as their portfolio strength, which encompasses various elements including the scale of their operation, the range of vaccines they manufacture, the types of services they offer, their manufacturing capabilities, and the number of facilities they operate.

Comprehensive profiles of the leading service providers in the vaccine contract manufacturing market, based in North America. Each profile features a brief overview of the vaccine contract manufacturing service provider, along with information on location of headquarters, year of establishment, number of employees, leadership team, service portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth profiles of leading vaccine contract manufacturing service providers based in Europe are presented, providing a comprehensive overview of each company's strengths and capabilities. Each profile includes essential information such as the company's headquarters location, year of establishment, employee count, leadership team, service offerings, recent developments, and an expert forecast of future prospects. This detailed analysis enables a deeper understanding of the key players in the vaccine CMO market, their competitive positions, and their potential for growth and innovation.

Comprehensive profiles of the leading service providers in the vaccine contract manufacturing market, based in Asia-Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the vaccine contract manufacturing service provider, along with information on location of headquarters, year of establishment, number of employees, leadership team, service portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

A thorough examination of the partnerships forged between industry stakeholders in the vaccine contract manufacturing sector is presented, based on a range of criteria. This analysis delves into the details of partnerships signed between since 2019, including the year of partnership, partnership type, therapeutic area, type of vaccine manufactured, and type of partner. Additionally, the report highlights the most active players in the industry, as measured by the number of partnerships they have signed during this period. The regional distribution of partnership activity is also mapped, providing a comprehensive understanding of the trends and dynamics driving collaboration in the vaccine contract manufacturing industry.

A comprehensive examination of the expansion initiatives undertaken by vaccine contract manufacturers since 2020 is presented, analyzing various factors that influenced these developments. This analysis dissects the expansion initiatives based on key parameters, including the year of expansion, purpose of expansion, location of the expanded facility, and investment amount. The report also identifies the most active players in the industry, measured by the number of expansion initiatives they have undertaken during this period. This in-depth analysis provides a detailed understanding of the strategic moves made by vaccine contract manufacturers to enhance their capabilities and expand their presence in the market.

A comprehensive examination of the mergers and acquisitions that have shaped the vaccine contract manufacturing industry since 2018 is presented, analyzing various factors that influenced these deals. This analysis delves into the details of mergers and acquisitions based on key parameters, including the year of agreement, type of deal, geographical location of the companies involved, type of acquisition, type of biologic manufactured, therapeutic area, and key value drivers. The report provides a thorough understanding of the strategic moves made by companies in the industry to expand their capabilities, gain market share, and enhance their competitiveness. By examining these deals, this analysis aims to identify trends and patterns in the industry's M&A landscape.

A comprehensive estimate of the global vaccine manufacturing capacity is presented, based on publicly available data from industry stakeholders. The report highlights the distribution of available vaccine production capacity across various parameters, including company size, expression system used, and geographical region. This analysis provides a snapshot of the industry's current capacity landscape, enabling insights into the market share and competitive positioning of various vaccine manufacturers. By examining the distribution of capacity across different company sizes, expression systems, and regions, this report aims to shed light on the trends and patterns that shape the vaccine manufacturing industry.

An informed estimates of the annual commercial and clinical demand for vaccines, based on key geographical regions.

An insightful vendor selection framework analysis highlighting the parameters that should be considered while outsourcing operations to various vaccine manufacturing CMOs. The analysis was designed to enable stakeholder companies to evaluate a vendor for outsourcing their operations.

Comprehensive analysis capturing the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of vaccine contract manufacturing, under a SWOT framework.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that can impact the growth of vaccine contract manufacturing. It also features identification and analysis of key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges.

Comprehensive estimate of the current market size and the future market growth potential of the vaccine contract manufacturing market over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as likely adoption trends and through reliable secondary and primary validations, we have provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period till 2035. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within the vaccine contract manufacturing industry. Further, in order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the market growth.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity for service providers in the vaccine CMO market across types of expression system used, namely mammalian, microbial and others.

Detailed predictions of the current and future opportunity for service providers in the vaccine CMO market across different key geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

