Ensurge Micropower ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights

The Board of Directors of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") resolved on 20 August 2024 to grant a total of 11,400,000 incentive subscription rights to its US employees/consultants in the Ensurge group and the CEO/CFO Lars Eikeland. The grant was made under the Company's 2024 incentive subscription rights plan, as resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2024. The exercise price of the subscription rights is calculated to NOK 1.386 per share. For 11,060,000 of the granted subscription rights, 10% of the subscription rights will vest on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant, 20% will vest on the two-year anniversary of the date of grant, and 70% will vest on the three-year anniversary of the date of grant.

For the remaining 340,000 granted subscription rights, 50% of the subscription rights will vest on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant, and the remaining 50% will vest on the two-year anniversary of the date of grant.

The subscription rights expire on 14 May 2029. The subscription rights otherwise follow the terms and conditions of the 2024 subscription rights incentive plan.

