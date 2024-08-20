Synthetic Rope Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: New Innovative HDPE Nylon Ropes for Heavy-Duty Applications

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Rope Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global synthetic rope market reached a value of nearly $1.6 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.88% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2023 to $2.2 billion in 2028 at a rate of 6.70%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% from 2028 and reach $3.2 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increase in industrialization activities, growth in the sports and leisure sector, increase in demand and consumption of fish products and increasing demand for renewable energy. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were challenges associated with recycling and disposal of synthetic ropes.



Going forward, the increasing population density and urbanization, growth in residential and commercial construction activities, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increasing demand from the offshore oil and gas industry and government initiatives will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the synthetic rope market in the future include competition from alternative materials.





The synthetic rope market is segmented by material type into polypropylene, polyester, nylon, polyethylene and specialty fibers. The polypropylene market was the largest segment of the synthetic rope market segmented by material type, accounting for 30.5% or $495.28 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the specialty fibers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the synthetic rope market segmented by material type, at a CAGR of 8.03% during 2023-2028.



The synthetic rope market is segmented by sales channel type into direct sales and distributors. The distributors market was the largest segment of the synthetic rope market segmented by sales channel type, accounting for 67.7% or $1.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the direct sales segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the synthetic rope market segmented by sales channel type, at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2023-2028.



The synthetic rope market is segmented by end-user industry into marine and fishing, oil and gas, sports and leisure, construction and other end-users. The construction market was the largest segment of the synthetic rope market segmented by end-user industry, accounting for 41.6% or $676.27 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the marine and fishing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the synthetic rope market segmented by end-user industry, at a CAGR of 7.58% during 2023-2028.



The top opportunities in the synthetic rope market segmented by material type will arise in the specialty fibers segment, which will gain $206 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the synthetic rope market segmented by sales channel type will arise in the distributors segment, which will gain $405.7 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the synthetic rope market segmented by end-user industry will arise in the construction segment, which will gain $261.8 million of global annual sales by 2028. The synthetic rope market size will gain the most in the USA at $127.8 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the synthetic rope market include focusing on offering new and improved synthetic rope products, strategic partnerships and collaborations and acquisitions, increasing investments in new manufacturing facilities, focusing on launching a new range of hoists with synthetic ropes and focusing on introducing new, innovative nylon ropes made of HDPE (high-density polyethylene) designed specifically for heavy-duty applications.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the synthetic rope companies to focus on innovation in synthetic rope products, focus on synthetic rope hoists for innovative lifting solutions, focus on innovative HDPE nylon ropes for heavy-duty applications, focus on specialty fibers segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic collaborations, focus on facility expansion, provide competitively priced offerings, focus on competitive pricing strategies, focus on targeted digital marketing campaigns, emphasize value-added services and solutions and focus on marine and fishing, and construction end-use sectors.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 267 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synthetic Rope - Market Attractiveness and Macro Economic Landscape



2 Table of Contents



3 List of Tables



4 List of Figures



5 Report Structure



6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Synthetic Rope Market Definition and Segmentation

6.4 Market Segmentation by Material Type

6.4.1 Polypropylene

6.4.2 Polyester

6.4.3 Nylon

6.4.4 Polyethylene

6.4.5 Specialty Fibers

6.5 Market Segmentation by Sales Channel Type

6.5.1 Direct Sales

6.5.2 Distributors

6.6 Market Segmentation by End-User Industry

6.6.1 Marine and Fishing

6.6.2 Oil and Gas

6.6.3 Sports and Leisure

6.6.4 Construction

6.6.5 Other End-Users



7 Major Market Trends

7.1 Launch of New and Improved Products to Meet Industry Demand

7.2 Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Market Players

7.3 Investment in Manufacturing Facilities to Expand Production Capabilities

7.4 Focus on Launching a New Range of Hoists with Synthetic Ropes

7.5 Introduction of New Innovative HDPE Nylon Ropes for Heavy-Duty Applications



8 Synthetic Rope Market - Macro Economic Scenario



9 Global Market Size and Growth

9.1 Market Size

9.2 Historic Market Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Million)

9.3 Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F Value ($ Million)



10 Global Synthetic Rope Market Segmentation

10.1 Global Synthetic Rope Market, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.2 Global Synthetic Rope Market, Segmentation by Sales Channel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.3 Global Synthetic Rope Market, Segmentation by End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



11 Synthetic Rope Market, Regional and Country Analysis

11.1 Global Synthetic Rope Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

11.2 Global Synthetic Rope Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



12 Asia-Pacific Market



13 Western Europe Market



14 Eastern Europe Market



15 North America Market



16 South America Market



17 Middle East Market



18 Africa Market



19 Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles



20 Key Mergers and Acquisitions

20.1 Tufropes Acquired Cortland Industrial

20.2 River Associates Investments Acquired I&I Sling, Inc and Slingmax

20.3 Ascent Lifting Acquired CERTEX USA

20.4 Aimia Acquired Tufropes

20.5 Samson Rope Acquired Folch Ropes

20.6 Exmar Acquired BEXCO

20.7 Agilent Technologies Acquired Polymer Standards Service





Companies Profiled:

Honeywell International

WireCo WorldGroup

Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group Ltd.

Lankhorst Ropes

Hampidjan Group

Southern Ropes

Yale Cordage

Donaghys Ltd.

Teufelberger

Samson Rope Technologies Inc

Orion Ropes

Tufropes

Bullplus Polyfils

Toray Industries Inc

Hainan Baling Chemical New Material Co., Ltd

Shandong Haidai Intelligent Machinery Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Tianfeng Plastic Machinery Co

Yasheng Rope

Wire Co

Shanghai Jinli Special Rope Co., Ltd

Polymer Standards Service GmbH (PSS)

Tractel

Marlow Ropes Ltd

Agilent Technologies Inc

Island Ropes

Verlinde SAS

Rope Source UK

Ropes Direct

Novatec Braids, Ltd

Yale Cordage

Aimia Inc

Pelican Rope Works

ATLANTIC BRAIDS

Langman Ropes

Cortland Limited

Phillystran, Inc

Wire Rope Industries, Ltd

Lankhorst Euronete

Cotesi Marine

Gulf Rope & Plastic Products

RedAnt Agricultural Eng. Solutions Company

Rope World

Knittex

