The Royal Canadian Legion’s 49th Biennial Dominion Convention comes to Saint John, New Brunswick

Ottawa, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: Member delegates of The Royal Canadian Legion from across Canada will gather to elect new national officers to two-year terms; review national committee reports; hear from various stakeholder group representatives; and vote on resolutions to help support the organization’s work to serve Veterans and families, promote Remembrance and support communities.

WHEN: Sunday August 25 - Wednesday August 28

Starting at 10:00 am AST on Sunday, August 25: Commemorative parade and ceremony at Market Square, 1 Market Square, Saint John, NB.

WHERE: Opening ceremonies, presentations and closing ceremonies at TD Station, 99 Station St., Saint John, NB.

WHO: Close to 1,000 Legion branch delegates from Canada and abroad

Day 1 – Sunday, Aug. 25: Starting at 1:00 pm AST. Convention Opening ceremony and guest speakers. Includes Legion Grand President Larry Murray; Legion Dominion President Bruce Julian; NB Lieutenant Governor, Hon. Brenda Murphy, NB Premier Blaine Higgs; NB Minister of Military Affairs Mary Wilson; Saint John, NB Mayor Donna Noade-Reardon; Legion NB Command President Antonin Chevalier.

Day 2 – Monday, Aug. 26: Starting at 8:55 am AST. Includes election of Dominion President, Executive and National committee reports, guest speakers. Keynote Address 1 from Assistant RCMP Commissioner DeAnna Hill at 10:20 am AST. Keynote Address 2 from Canadian Armed Forces’ Chief Warrant Officer, Bob McCann at 11:50 am AST.

Day 3 - Tuesday, Aug. 27: Starting at 8:50 am AST. Includes election of Dominion First Vice President and Vice Presidents, national committee reports, voting on resolutions, guest speakers.

Day 4 – Wednesday, Aug. 28: Starting at 8:40 am AST. Includes election of Dominion Treasurer, Dominion Chair, national committee reports, voting on resolutions, guest speakers, installation of newly elected officials, closing ceremony. Keynote address 3 from Minister of Veterans Affairs, Hon. Ginette Petitpas Taylor at 12:00 pm AST.

For media inquiries: including more detailed guest speaker information and to attend any part of the proceedings in person, please contact: nbond@legion.ca / 343-540-7604 - Nujma Bond

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

