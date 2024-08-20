DEADLINE ALERT for ABR, FIVE, INDV, DXC: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR)

Class Period: May 7, 2021 – July 11, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the Defendants: (1) provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information concerning its operational and financial health, including its balance sheet loan book and net interest income; (2) provided investors with this information in quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC as well as orally during earnings conference calls; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE)

Class Period: March 20, 2024 – July 16, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) macroeconomic pressures were interfering with the Company’s strategic operations and preventing it from executing successfully; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ: INDV)

Class Period: February 22, 2024 – July 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the Defendants: (1) grossly overstated their ability to forecast the negative impact of certain legislation on the financial prospects of Indivior products, which forecasting ability was far less capable and effective than Defendants had led investors and analysts to believe; (2) overstated the financial prospects of SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS and OPVEE, and thus overstated the Company’s anticipated revenue and other financial metrics; (3) knew or recklessly disregarded that because of the negative impact of certain legislation on the financial prospects of Indivior’s products, Indivior was unlikely to meet its own previously issued and repeatedly reaffirmed FY 2024 net revenue guidance, including its FY 2024 net revenue guidance for SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS and OPVEE; (4) knew or recklessly disregarded that Indivior was at a significant risk of, and/or was likely to, cease all sales and marketing activities related to PERSERIS; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)

Class Period: May 26, 2021 – May 16, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had reduced restructuring and transaction, separation, and integration costs during the Class Period by curbing the Company-wide “transformation” and had thereby simply deferred costs that DXC would ultimately need to spend to finally implement the restructuring that it claimed to be successfully addressing during the Class Period; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

