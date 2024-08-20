Tieks Expands Support for Educators with Tieks for Teachers: Clear the List Campaign to Fulfill Teacher Wish Lists

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tieks, a Los Angeles-based shoemaker, announced the launch of Tieks for Teachers: Clear the List, a heartfelt campaign aimed at fulfilling teacher wish lists and providing much-needed support to those who shape the future. Teachers are the unsung heroes of our communities, often sacrificing their own time and resources to ensure their students have the essentials they need to learn and thrive.

From August 14 through 31, the public is invited to join Tieks in supporting our instructors by contributing to teacher wish lists for essential classroom supplies. Those who donate at least $25 will receive a $50 Tieks gift card, as part of Tieks’ unwavering commitment to empowering educators.

Response has been overwhelming in the first few days of Tieks’ Clear the List campaign. In the first 24 hours, the promotion generated over $50,000 in wish list submissions. This early success demonstrates the power of communities coming together to support the essential work of educators.

This campaign follows the overwhelming success of the Tieks for Teachers Back-to-School Giveaway, which garnered more than 20,000 nominations and highlighted the tremendous need among educators. The Back-to-School Giveaway grand prize included $500 for one teacher’s classroom wish list and a $500 Tieks gift card, while five runners-up received $200 for their classroom wish lists and a $200 Tieks gift card.

"Teachers are the backbone of our education system, often going above and beyond to ensure students have what they need to succeed," said Kfir Gavrieli, CEO and founder of Tieks. "At Tieks, we believe it's our duty to support these incredible educators so they can continue to make a lasting impact on the lives of their students."

This initiative is more than just a campaign; it’s a call to action for communities to come together in support of the educators who play such a crucial role in shaping the future. By contributing to teacher wish lists, we can collectively ensure that no student goes without the tools needed to succeed.

One teacher shared, “I help support students experiencing homelessness by providing school supplies, backpacks, personal hygiene items, and food. This extra support is essential for them."

Tieks has a proud history of stepping up in times of need. In 2020, the company launched the Tieks for Heroes campaign, which provided gift cards to frontline medical, first responder, and military personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tieks for Teachers campaign continues this tradition, shining a light on the educators who tirelessly work to inspire and uplift their students, often with limited resources.

For more information and to participate in the Tieks for Teachers: Clear the List campaign, visit tieks.com/clearthelist .

About Tieks: Stylish, comfortable, durable, and foldable, Tieks are the most versatile flats in the world. Tieks is committed to women’s empowerment and, through the Gavrieli Foundation, has become the largest individual lender in the world on Kiva, sending over $10,000,000 to women entrepreneurs living in poverty around the world.

