OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Host Investor Day on September 12, 2024

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced plans to host an investor day at 10:30am E.T. on September 12, 2024, in New York, New York. Management’s presentation will provide updates on the Company’s Specialty Bracing business strategy, product pipeline, and financial outlook and feature a KOL surgeon panel.



Investors interested in attending the event may request to register by contacting the investor relations department at hannah@gilmartinir.com by September 6, 2024. The presentation will also be webcast live and a recording will be available on the Events & Presentations section on the investor relations website of www.orthopediatrics.com.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 71 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 71 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com .

