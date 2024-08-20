Hain Celestial To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, today announced participation in three upcoming investor conferences.



On September 4, 2024, Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lee Boyce, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 17th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference at 2:15 p.m. E.T.

On September 10, 2024, Lee Boyce, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference at 2:30 p.m. C.T.

On September 16, 2024, Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lee Boyce, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual investor meetings at the CL King 22nd Annual Best Ideas Conference.



Access to the live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available through the company’s corporate website, www.Hain.com, under the “Investors” section. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay of the event will be made available on the investor page of the Hain Celestial corporate website.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley’s® Jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

