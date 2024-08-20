STIX Mint on Coinbase Surpasses 200K in 3 Days

New York, NY, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STIX, the Web3 platform for meme promotions and competitions, has revealed that its early access pass mint has achieved the milestone of 200,000 mints in just under 3 days since launch.

STIX is a derivative project of Stickerly, one of the world’s largest Web2 user-generated content sticker publishing platforms connected to Telegram and Whatsapp with 30 million monthly active users and over 400 million lifetime users. As the crypto spinoff of Stickerly, the STIX platform facilitates gamified PvP competition of memes via onchain voting mechanisms that enable users to vote on which memes they think will win recurring competition rounds.

The STIX mint, which was launched on Coinbase as part of the ongoing Onchain Summer program, gained popularity as many notable crypto communities such as Pacmoon, MON Protocol, Persona, Toshi, Miggles, Berachain, Pudgy Penguins, Play SOMO, and PONKE all announced their participation in STIX.

The participation of these communities in the STIX Beta - a limited-time meme tournament to celebrate the upcoming official launch of the STIX competition platform - led to many other communities taking notice of the launch tournament, and subsequently interest surged for the STIX mint to receive early access passes.

The Base protocol, where the STIX mint is deployed, has operated the Onchain Summer promotional program since 2023 to support mainstream adoption of crypto by non-crypto native consumers. In 2023, the top NFT mint during the entirety of Onchain Summer finished at 154K mints while the popular ‘Stand With Crypto’ mint on Base resulted in 164K mints.

In that context, the STIX mint has succeeded in generating significant attention in the crypto industry as its mint, launched on August 15, reached 200K mints in just under 72 hours. With the mint set to continue for several more days, it is likely that the mint will be established as one of the largest mints on Base.

With the mint having launched successfully, the attention of memecoin and NFT communities are now set on the launch of the actual beta tournament, as well as the TGE of the $STIX token. Further developments on these events will be announced by the STIX team via the official account on X.

