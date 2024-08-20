CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. Receives all Regulatory Approvals for its Gold Creek Sour Gas Processing Plant

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. (“CSV” or the “Company”), an independent midstream company based in Calgary, is pleased to announce that it has received Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (“EPEA”) and Directive 56 approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator for its Gold Creek Sour Gas Processing Plant (“Gold Creek Facility”) located at 06-03-068-05 W6M. This marks a significant milestone in the development of the Gold Creek Facility as we continue towards a Final Investment Decision (“FID”) of the project which is still contingent upon binding agreements executed with our producer partners.



The Gold Creek Facility emphasizes CSV’s Regional Shared Value initiative supporting our focus on the Grande Prairie and Peace River region. The facility has been strategically located adjacent to the Greenview Industrial Gateway and the Side Group Rail’s Gold Creek rail facility. This location provides flexibility and additional opportunities to develop long term local products, services and economic advantages for the greater Grande Prairie region and the indigenous communities of the area.

The Gold Creek Facility is licensed as a 150 MMcf/d sour gas plant that will recover up to 370 tonnes per day of sulphur and eliminate the need, risks and concerns around acid gas disposal in the area, while also providing producers with market access and options for the sulphur commodity. The facility will be a sister plant (similar in size, design and operations) to CSV’s Albright Gas Plant, which is currently under construction west of Grande Prairie and expected to be onstream in Q4 of this year.

The plant will process high H2S content sour natural gas from the Alberta Montney formation. The produced sulphur has numerous end-uses, including fertilizer for agricultural support, acid production for lithium extraction, and inputs in mining and industrial services. The facility will be the only sour gas plant with sulphur recovery in the Gold Creek area providing producers with a much needed sour gas processing solution south of the Wapiti River.

CSV is also evaluating sour water sweetening opportunities that may enhance the service offerings in the area. CSV’s proven proprietary water sweetening process allows for produced sour water to be sweetened, recycled and returned to producers for use in such operations as hydraulic fracturing. This sweetened water could reduce industry requirements for fresh water, thereby reducing strain on rivers, lakes and aquifers in the area as we work to mitigate drought conditions that the area is experiencing.

CSV’s Vice President, Business and Corporate Development, Christopher Dutcher commented, “Today’s announcement highlights CSV’s growing footprint as we continue to develop unique solutions that benefit our industry and community partners. Our focus on the Grande Prairie region and the Greenview Industrial Gateway highlights our commitment to supporting and expanding product usage in the Grande Prairie area with businesses and partners and helps the economic benefits stay in the region. We expect more opportunities to be developed as more companies choose to locate and grow businesses in the Greenview Industrial Gateway.” The Gold Creek Facility is expected to be onstream in 2027.

About CSV Midstream Solutions Corp.

CSV Midstream is a Calgary-based company offering a full suite of services for complete midstream solutions. With a vision to advance midstream, the company provides innovative, sustainable strategies in the engineering, design, construction, operation and management of natural gas and NGL assets, including sweet and sour gas processing, liquids handling, gas gathering and transmission pipelines, and proprietary water services. CSV Midstream’s primary focus is the natural gas energy industry in the Grande Prairie and Peace River region of Alberta.

