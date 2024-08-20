Northland Power Confirms Hai Long Offshore Project Incident

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) confirms that at approximately 10:00 AM local time on August 20, 2024, an incident occurred at the Hai Long Changhua onshore substation, part of its offshore wind project in Taiwan. While the details of the incident remain under investigation, the preliminary information available cited a leak of carbon dioxide from the fire suppression system, which affected approximately 17 on-site workers.

In alignment with established emergency response protocols, emergency services were immediately notified, and first aid measures were promptly administered on-site. The affected individuals were quickly transported to nearby hospitals, where they are currently receiving emergency treatment.

The project team is fully cooperating with local authorities to investigate the cause of the incident and ensure the safety of personnel and the surrounding community. The incident has been contained, and all work at the onshore substation is suspended until further notice while investigations are ongoing.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and partners remain our top priority,” said John Brace, Executive Chair. “Our current focus is on the well-being of the affected workers and their families. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Northland is committed to maintaining the highest safety standards across all its operations and construction programs and is working diligently to address this incident with the utmost urgency and care.

ABOUT THE HAI LONG OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT

Located approximately 45 – 70 kilometers off the Changhua coast in the Taiwan Strait, Hai Long consists of two phases, Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3, with an expected combined generating capacity of 1,022 MW. Hai Long 2A benefits from a 294 MW 20-year PPA with Taipower under a Feed-in-Tariff, and Hai Long 2B and 3 (728 MW) benefits from a 30-year Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) with an investment grade counterparty. Hai Long will play an important role in helping Taiwan achieve its renewable energy target of 15 GW of offshore wind to be constructed between 2026 and 2035. Once operational, Hai Long will be one the largest offshore wind facilities in Asia, and will provide enough clean energy to power more than one million Taiwanese households including industrial facilities.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in approximately 3.2GW (net 2.8GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing approximately 12GW of potential capacity. Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

