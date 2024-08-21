Biotalys Named Sustainable Crop Protection Company of the Year

Ghent, BELGIUM, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys (Euronext – BTLS) , an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop protection, today announced that it was named “Sustainable Crop Protection Company of the Year” by AgTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets.

Biotalys was recognized by AgTech Breakthrough for its development of biocontrols to fight off crop pests and diseases by biodegradable proteins that offer the needed efficacy for growers. In field trials, the company’s first biofungicide EVOCA™ effectively inhibited the growth of Botrytis fruit rot and powdery mildew as part of a spray rotation program – performing as a true replacer for existing chemical-based crop protection products to combat fungal diseases in grapevines. The product candidate also shows promising results in other high-value fruits and vegetables, such as strawberries and cucumbers.

Biotalys is developing a series of protein-based biocontrols based on its AGROBODY™ technology platform. At the end of 2023, the company shifted to its next-generation AGROBODY technology, aimed at further increasing potency and efficacy of its bioactive agents. By applying a discovery method based on defined molecular targets, Biotalys’ scientists are focusing on developing products with multiple modes of action. Additional details on the Biotalys pipeline are available here.

“It is our ambition to develop crop protection products with similar or better performance than synthetic solutions but with a much softer environmental footprint. We are therefore thrilled to be honored by AgTech Breakthrough for our commitment to making crop protection more sustainable with our protein-based solutions,” said Kevin Helash, CEO, Biotalys. “As our products are developed to only tackle the target pest or disease, they are safe for beneficial insects such as bees or other species. In addition, they are biodegradable by nature and leave no chemical residue on the crop – a clear benefit for growers who want to make their production more sustainable leading to higher value food crops. Our team continues to earn recognition as we move full speed toward bringing our novel solutions to market.”

The full list of winners of the 2024 AgTech Breakthrough Awards can be found here.

* EVOCA™: Pending Registration. This product is not currently registered for sale or use in the United States, the European Union, or elsewhere and is not being offered for sale.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for the protection of crops and food and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has been listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

