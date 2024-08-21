RIBER: Research MBE machine order for USA







Research MBE machine order for USA

Bezons (France), August 21, 2024 - 8:00 am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing the sale of an MBE 412 cluster platform to a leading expert company in IR imaging sensors materials for ground and space-based astronomy.

Benefiting from a very high-performance level, the MBE 412 cluster is a platform compatible with 4'' substrates, offering great flexibility in terms of equipment, modularity, and adaptability for the development and production on compound semi-conductors. The system was selected as this platform is perfectly optimized for such type of application.

This system 412 order is a repeat business and will enable the customer to further increase their activities on new IR sensor material and structures.

This new order will be delivered in 2025.

