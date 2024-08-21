Global Aircraft De-Icing Market Size To Exceed 2.10 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.75%

New York, United States , Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft De-Icing Market Size Expected to Grow from USD 1.32 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.10 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/3807

The low temperature observed at high altitudes causes the surface of the aircraft, the wings, and the propellers to get saturated with ice. At 6,000 feet, the aircraft's liquid coolants and water storage begin to freeze into ice. The procedure of removing ice from aircraft’s both indoor and outside during and after the flight is called as "aircraft de-icing." The U.S. economy benefited significantly from commercial aviation, which generated USD 1.25 trillion and 5% of the country's GDP in 2022, according to data from Airlines for America. Due to the growing aviation sector, it is therefore expected that demand for the product in the United States would rise over the duration of the forecast period. Furthermore, in the rare case that such equipment is lost, especially seasoned pilots will not be able to control the situation. The requirement for temperature-resistant equipment assemblies to operate aircraft at high altitudes caused a rise in demand for aircraft de-icing in the aerospace sector. Whereas, it requires to get de-iced after some time. Through this process, the aircraft is out of activity, expanding its value to the airline industry.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aircraft De-Icing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fluid Type (Type I, Type II & Others), By Method (Spray, Chemical), By Application (Commercial, Military), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/3807

The type II segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global aircraft de-icing market during the estimated period

Based on the fluid type, the global aircraft de-icing market is categorized into type I, type II, and others. Among these, the type II segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global aircraft de-icing market during the projected period. The increase is explained by its immediate capabilities, which result in quick de-icing and turnaround times. This is particularly crucial in congested airports where prompt aircraft de-icing is required to maintain flight schedules. It is heated fluid, which has a glycol basis on which is sprayed over the aircraft to help with a safe takeoff by melting the ice.

The spray segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global aircraft de-icing market during the projected period.

Based on the method, the global aircraft de-icing market is categorized into spray and chemical. Among these, the spray segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global aircraft de-icing market during the projected period. Using a hot de-icing solution sprayed on the surface, ice and frost are melted off airplanes using this technique. The hot fluid is sprayed under pressure, effectively and fully covering the wings, tail, and control surfaces of the aircraft. Since it works in a wide range of temperatures and climates, it is suitable for different circumstances and times of season.

The commercial segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global aircraft de-icing market during the projected period.

Based on the application, the global aircraft de-icing market is categorized into commercial and military. Among these, the commercial segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global aircraft de-icing market during the projected period. This high percentage can be explained by the fact that aviation regulatory agencies such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have implemented very strict de-icing procedures to protect crew and passengers. Airlines has to follow by these regulations in order to maintain their operating permits and satisfy strict safety standards. Variations in weather patterns in each area where airplanes travel are also a major factor in the growing demand for de-icing services.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3807

North America is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global aircraft de-icing market over the projected period.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global aircraft de-icing market over the projected period. With a growing amount of aircraft and passengers in the area, there is a growing demand for prompt and effective de-icing processes. Airlines for America (A4A) estimates that in 2022, U.S. airlines executed over 25,000 flights, transporting over 2.5 million tourists from 80 countries and over 59,000 tons of cargo from over 220 countries on a daily basis. This extension is attributed to the region's variable and random severe winter weather, which includes ice formation, freezing rain, and snowstorms.

Europe is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the global aircraft de-icing market over the projected period. Airports in countries such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Russia face a number of challenges that require expensive de-icing procedures because of the extreme cold and snowfall experienced throughout the winter season. European aviation authorities, such as the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), are responsible for regulating de-icing procedures and standards throughout the region, which makes de-icing systems which fulfil legal standards essential.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global aircraft de-icing market are Clariant AG, BASF SE, Kilfrost Ltd., Dow Chemical Company, Vestergaard Company, Cryotech, Global Ground Support LLC, Contego De-icing Solutions, Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd., Safeaero I Tarmac Aerosave, JBT AeroTech, Kiitokori Oy, GE Aviation, Textron Inc., UTC Climate, Controls & Security, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, UTC Aerospace Systems, and Other key companies.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/3807

Recent Developments

On June 2023, Equivu Capital Holdings, the private investment firm of Salvatore C. Calvino, introduced Savage, a seasoned veteran of the aviation industry, as founder of NextGen Deicing, a full-service airplane de-icing company.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global aircraft de-icing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market, By Fluid Type

Type I

Type II

Others

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market, By Method

Spray

Chemical

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market, By Application

Commercial

Military

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Scramjet Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Around Mach 3, Around Mach 6, Others), By Application (Supersonic or Hypersonic Transportation, Military Applications, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Airport Visual Docking Guidance System Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fixed Control Panel, Movable Control Panel), By Application (Military and Civil), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Space Tourism Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Orbital, Sub-orbital), By End User (Government, Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Flight Tracking System Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By System Type (ADS-B, FANS, Portable FTS), By Application (Fixed-Wing, and Rotary-Wing), By End-User (General Aviation, Civil Aviation, Military Aircraft), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter