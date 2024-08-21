Crop Protection China Monthly News Service 2024: Stay Ahead of the Game with Real-time Reporting

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crop Protection China Monthly Report 2024" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Crop Protection China Monthly Reportwill help you stay ahead in the fast-changing market, and it will provide you real-time reporting on the whole industrial chain of China's pesticide market from the registration and development of new pesticide products to the downstream market of agricultural materials such as changes in planting scale of farmers, and consumption habits.

On 22 May, the 2024 top 100 enterprise lists based on agrochemical sales of pesticide/pesticide formulation enterprises were released, with the top 10 accounting for 40% of the total sales in each list, reflecting a relatively high level of industry concentration. The total pesticide revenue and entry threshold of the 2024 China Top 100 Pesticide Enterprise List saw steep declines compared to 2023, while the overall sales of the 2024 China Top 100 Pesticide Formulation Enterprise List marked a slight rise.

In the 2024 overview of China's leading pesticide companies, roughly 70% of the 2023's revenue was generated by Jiangsu, Shandong, Zhejiang, and Hubei provinces. When it comes to formulations, Shandong, Jiangsu and Guangdong took the lead, contributing to half of the total income from these products in the same year. The 2023 sales for the top 100 pesticide companies saw a dip of 20.22% compared to the previous year. Dominating the list were ADAMA Ltd., Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd. The sales for the top 100 pesticide formulation companies experienced a modest uptick of 3.55%.

Reflecting on the pesticide sector's boom from 2021 to 2022, manufacturers successively devised new investment strategies to expand production capabilities and scale. Leading companies in the industry not only focused on refining their technological processes but also on upgrading machinery to enhance efficiency. This surge in activity attracted investors from diverse sectors, prompting investments across the spectrum, from intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients to formulations and the utilisation of by-products.



However, the market has been overshadowed by the pandemic, prompting cautious buyers to bolster safety stock levels amid fears of potential supply disruptions. Consequently, there is now a surplus across most product lines. In 2023, the market faced the dual challenges of oversupply from producers and declining demand from consumers, resulting in a downward spiral in prices. The global pesticide market is currently in a destocking phase, with the industry experiencing a general slowdown.

The competition in Chinese pesticide market has become more and more fierce, and the market situation has also kept continuously gloomy in recent years. Besides, restricted by stricter environmental protection policies, it showed mergers & acquisition in large pesticide enterprises, with the small ones exited the market. In March 2015, the Chinese government published the Action Plan for Zero Growth in Fertilizer Use by 2020 and Action Plan for Zero Growth in Pesticide Use by 2020, indicating the adjustment of China's consumption market of pesticides in the next few years.



The newsletter includes:

Market Dynamics and Policy Dynamics of Neonicotinoid Insecticides

New Registrations of Pesticide Technical in China

New Registrations of Pesticide Formulations in China

Ranking of 18 Chinese Listed Pesticide Enterprises

Introduction to the List of Top 100 Pesticide Enterprises

Specialised Control and Prevention of Pests and Diseases for Crops in China

China Pesticide Technical Price Report

Distribution of Crop and Fruit Planting in Guangdong

Report on Financial Performance of Chinese Listed Pesticide Enterprises

Main Pesticide Exhibitions in China

86 Chinese Independent Innovation Pesticides

Chinese Policies on Land Circulation, Land Right Confirmation and Loans Secured against the Land Management Right

Monthly Sample

Headline

Editor's Note

Review of pesticide industry in China

General situation of China's pesticide industry, 2023

Import and export of China's pesticide formulations, 2023

Overview of China's lists for Top pesticide players

Revenue analysis of China's top pesticide and pesticide formulation enterprise ranking lists, 2019-2024

2024 Top pesticide players by sales revenue

2024 Top Pesticide Enterprises in China

China's Top 100 Pesticide Enterprises

Geographical distribution of Top 100 Pesticide Enterprises

2024 Top Pesticide Formulation Enterprises in China

China's Top 100 Pesticide Formulation Enterprises

Geographical distribution of Top 100 Pesticide Formulation Enterprises

China's Top crop protection brands in 2023

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itbpdf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.