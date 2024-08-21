Sweeteners China Monthly News Service: Stay Ahead of the Game in this Fast-Changing Market with Real-time Reporting

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweeteners China News 2024" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sweeteners have become increasingly popular around the globe in recent years, including sucralose, acesulfame-K, aspartame, sorbitol. This report will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire sweeteners industry chain, from global company dynamics, policies, market trend, etc.



Policy

China has allowed the imports of Russian Jerusalem artichokes since 22 May.

Company Dynamics

In terms of performance in 2023, Bailong Chuangyuan reported an increase in revenue and net profit, while Hunan Nutramax posted a revenue increase and a plunge in net profit.

Tianli Pharma's directly compressible mannitol granules hit the market.

Projects

Completed projects

Huaxian Healthy's 'stevia project'

Jianyihong Biotech's 'sorbitol & maltitol project'

Wuhu Chuancheng's 'maltose project'

Proposed projects

Anhui Jinhe's 'allulose upgrading project'

Shandong Taile's 'stevioside project'

Shengxiangyuan's 'stevioside project'

Zhuhai STS's 'isomaltulose project'

In May, the prices of acesulfame-K and sucralose continued to stay low.

Key Topics Covered: Sample Newsletter for 1 Month

Headline

Editor's Note

Governmental Direction

CFSA seeks public participation on use of stevia leaf polyphenols as new food raw material

Market Analysis

Tongliao Zhongyuan ramps up production of sodium gluconate, glucose syrup and maltose

Hebei Yuwei completes 1st phase of functional rare sugar project

Anhui Spec builds DHA and DHB capacities

Company Dynamics

Bailong Chuangyuan proposes resistant dextrin project

Fujin Liangdu plans to produce glucose syrup and maltose syrup

Huayuan Bioengineering changes product plan for microbial polysaccharides project

Update on Zuihongyuan's monk fruit concentrate & mogrosides project

Price Update

Ex-works prices of sweeteners in China, June 2024

Prices of sucralose and acesulfame-K kept falling

Import and Export

Exports of sweeteners and raw materials from China, May 2024

China's aspartame and saccharin and its salts see favourable export prospects

News in Brief

Henan Feitian intends to expand crystalline fructose capacity

Huifu Tianyuan finishes first phase with output of 790 t/a of stevioside

Report on Huaihe Sugar Alcohol's 80,000 t/a of VC-grade sorbitol production

Dragon-Phoenix Corn plans to produce maltose

Nanle Shengjiu completes 40,000 t/a xylose capacity expansion

PureCircle granted PBR for stevia variety "PCS-13"

Bayecao Technology Green Bio-manufacturing Industrial Park breaks ground

Liaoning COFCO Sugar sets up icing sugar production line

Xinjiang Taoqiao's corn deep-processing project moves forward with approval

Quantum expands R&D Centre

