Sweeteners China Monthly News Service: Stay Ahead of the Game in this Fast-Changing Market with Real-time Reporting

Sweeteners have become increasingly popular around the globe in recent years, including sucralose, acesulfame-K, aspartame, sorbitol. This report will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire sweeteners industry chain, from global company dynamics, policies, market trend, etc.
Policy
- China has allowed the imports of Russian Jerusalem artichokes since 22 May.
Company Dynamics
- In terms of performance in 2023, Bailong Chuangyuan reported an increase in revenue and net profit, while Hunan Nutramax posted a revenue increase and a plunge in net profit.
- Tianli Pharma's directly compressible mannitol granules hit the market.
Projects
Completed projects
- Huaxian Healthy's 'stevia project'
- Jianyihong Biotech's 'sorbitol & maltitol project'
- Wuhu Chuancheng's 'maltose project'
Proposed projects
- Anhui Jinhe's 'allulose upgrading project'
- Shandong Taile's 'stevioside project'
- Shengxiangyuan's 'stevioside project'
- Zhuhai STS's 'isomaltulose project'
- In May, the prices of acesulfame-K and sucralose continued to stay low.
Key Topics Covered: Sample Newsletter for 1 Month
- Headline
- Editor's Note
- Governmental Direction
- CFSA seeks public participation on use of stevia leaf polyphenols as new food raw material
- Market Analysis
- Tongliao Zhongyuan ramps up production of sodium gluconate, glucose syrup and maltose
- Hebei Yuwei completes 1st phase of functional rare sugar project
- Anhui Spec builds DHA and DHB capacities
- Company Dynamics
- Bailong Chuangyuan proposes resistant dextrin project
- Fujin Liangdu plans to produce glucose syrup and maltose syrup
- Huayuan Bioengineering changes product plan for microbial polysaccharides project
- Update on Zuihongyuan's monk fruit concentrate & mogrosides project
- Price Update
- Ex-works prices of sweeteners in China, June 2024
- Prices of sucralose and acesulfame-K kept falling
- Import and Export
- Exports of sweeteners and raw materials from China, May 2024
- China's aspartame and saccharin and its salts see favourable export prospects
- News in Brief
- Henan Feitian intends to expand crystalline fructose capacity
- Huifu Tianyuan finishes first phase with output of 790 t/a of stevioside
- Report on Huaihe Sugar Alcohol's 80,000 t/a of VC-grade sorbitol production
- Dragon-Phoenix Corn plans to produce maltose
- Nanle Shengjiu completes 40,000 t/a xylose capacity expansion
- PureCircle granted PBR for stevia variety "PCS-13"
- Bayecao Technology Green Bio-manufacturing Industrial Park breaks ground
- Liaoning COFCO Sugar sets up icing sugar production line
- Xinjiang Taoqiao's corn deep-processing project moves forward with approval
- Quantum expands R&D Centre
