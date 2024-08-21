China Corn Products Monthly News Service 2024

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corn Products China News 2024" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Corn Products China News provides you with real-time intelligence on China's corn products market.



China is the world's largest producer and exporter of many corn products, including citric acid, monosodium glutamate, vitamin C and vitamin B2.



However, many of China's leading corn processors industry are struggling as overcapacity, low prices and proliferating anti-dumping investigations in overseas markets take their toll on bottom lines. Meanwhile, there are hopes that the Chinese government may soon take action to reduce inflated domestic corn prices and reform the country's import quota system.



Corn Products China News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire corn products industry chain, from grain markets to the downstream food and feed markets.



The newsletter includes:

Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese manufacturers, M&A, new technologies, and more

Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese companies, associations and government organizations

Governmental Direction



The CFSA seeks public comments on D-psicose-3-epimerase as a new enzyme preparation and the expansion of the use of sodium ferrous citrate; the MARA issued a notice on leading corn varieties and recommended corn-related technologies for 2024.



Company Dynamics

Cathay Biotech, Jinhe Biotechnology, and three sweetener manufacturers: Huakang Pharma, Bailong Chuangyuan and BLB issued their 2023 annual reports.

Cathay Biotech posted a decrease in revenue and profit, primarily explained by the slight decline in the revenue from LCDAs.

Jinhe Biotechnology reported revenue and profit, in part due to the growth in the sales volume of chlortetracycline products and starch and its co-products.

Among the three sweetener manufacturers, Huakang Pharma and Bailong Chuangyuan recorded an increase in revenue and net profit, except BLB.

Huakang Pharma's main business maintained growth momentum in 2023 due to the increased customer demand.

Bailong Chuangyuan's dietary fibre segment posted volume and sales growth.

BLB saw a drop in the gross profit margins of its main products as a result of increased costs of raw materials.

Project Update

Glucosamine projects

Shandong Jintaihe plans to ramp up glucosamine by 2,000t/a.

Shandong Runde's 'high-purity glucosamine production project' passed inspection.

Lactic acids projects

The EI report of Henan Xinghan's 'fermentation workshop technology upgrading project' was made public before approval.

The inspection report on Pliith's 'intelligent factory project' (phased acceptance) was publicised.

HZSY plans to scale up xanthan gum production by 10,000 t/a.

Tengzhou Juli intends to produce 1,500 t/a of inositol.

Price Update

In May, prices of corn oil, corn gluten meal and DDGS increased from last month.

Import and Export

China's export volume of citric acid in April fell from the previous month, with India being the No.1 buyer.

Key Topics Covered: Sample News for 1 Month

Headline

Editor's Note

Governmental Direction

Industrial Standard for Biobased Succinic Acid (SA) drafted for comments

Market Analysis

Latest on two starch-based sugar projects

Update on two ethanol projects

Two xylose projects completed

Two furfural projects advancing steadily

Company Dynamics

Tongliao Meihua launches MSG project and isoleucine project

Qinhuangdao Huaheng finishes 2nd phase of malic acid project

Zhongzheng Biochemical files plan for production of DDDA

Price Update

Price update of corn products, June 2024

MSG price continues to drop in Q2

Import and Export

Chinese corn products Imp. & Exp., May 2024

Export volume of MSG fell 14% MoM in May

News in Brief

CASDE monthly update-June 2024

Shandong Liujiangyuan proposes refined gluconic acid solutions project

Xuchang Foison ups nucleotide-amino acid and derivatives capacity

Xinjiang Meihua to add 15,000 t/a xanthan gum capacity

Bailong Chuangyuan launches resistant dextrin project

Yantai Bisheng plans to set up cyclodextrin production lines

Huakang Pharma's caramel colouring project moves forward with approval

Wen'an Changguan finishes pre-gelatinised starch project

Tongliao Shengda files plan for production of Candida utilis

Xinjiang Lanshan finishes adipic acid project

