U.S. Dermal Fillers Market Set to Reach USD 3.4 billion by 2034, Growing at 8.4% CAGR | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. dermal fillers market (미국 필러 시장) was projected to attain US$ 1.4 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner an 8.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 3.4 billion.

When it comes to cosmetic or aesthetic-related concerns, people are choosing non-invasive, non-surgical dermatological procedures like dermal fillers over traditional surgical alternatives since they are less intrusive, have shorter recovery times and are also more affordable. The need for non-invasive dermatological procedures is being driven by people's increasing attention to cosmetic repair and the desire to seem younger.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), more than 26.2 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic operations were carried out in the United States in 2022. Since 2019, the number of procedures has increased by around 19%. This is a significant element influencing the growth of the American market. Thus, the growing demand for less invasive treatments is driving the growth of the dermal fillers market in the United States.

Request for sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86063





Key Findings of Market Report

The material segmentation of the U.S. dermal fillers market comprises PMMA, hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, and poly-L-lactic acid, among others. Since more hyaluronic acid dermal filler procedures are conducted in the United States each year, the hyaluronic acid category is the market leader. Formulations using hyaluronic acid are frequently less costly than other recently developed fillers. The use of dermal fillers in the United States market is divided into categories such as scar therapy, face volume enhancement, facial line correction, and others. According to a review of the U.S. dermal fillers industry, the facial line correction treatment sector is leading. Many age groups find facial line repair appealing: young folks seeking to accentuate their youthful features, middle-aged adults seeking volume restoration, and elderly people seeking relief from age-related ailments.

Market Trends For U.S. Dermal Fillers

Hospitals, MedSpas, dermatology clinics, and other end-users are the categories into which the U.S. dermal fillers market is divided, according to the research. MedSpas have developed into an important distribution route for dermal fillers. MedSpas are specialized aesthetic clinics with staff members who are highly skilled nurses and estheticians with training in non-surgical procedures like fillers.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86063

Market for U.S. Dermal Fillers: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the U.S. Dermal Fillers market growth throughout the regions. These are:

The current prediction for the U.S. dermal fillers industry indicates that by 2034, the South will have a significant part of the market. The amount of lip augmentation treatments performed and the rise in aesthetic awareness are driving up market data in the area. The west coast of the United States market is being driven by a number of important reasons, including anti-aging trends, celebrity-driven marketing methods, and the growing tendency of keeping a young appearance. California State mostly drives the market in the area. Every year, more than 3500 certified MedSpa technicians get training in accordance with California regulations, bringing best practices to the West and accelerating the expansion of dermal filler services.

U.S. Dermal Fillers Market: Key Players

There are many various players in the fragmented U.S. dermal fillers market (سوق الحشو الجلدي في الولايات المتحدة). In the near future, manufacturers like Allergan, Galderma Laboratories, and Merz Pharma should release new dermal fillers that are effective for a variety of cosmetic operations that contain and do not contain HA.

The following companies are well-known participants in the U.S. dermal fillers market:

Galderma S.A Revance Therapeutics, Inc. AbbVie, Inc. (Allergan Aesthetics) Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Merz North America, Inc.) Suneva Medical, Inc. Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc. Teoxane SA Other Players

Key Developments

Allergan Aesthetics announced in March 2024 that JUVÉDERM VOLUMA XC has acquired full FDA clearance in the United States for injection into the temple area to treat moderate to severe temple hollowing in patients aged 21 and above. The FDA has authorized the only hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal filler in the United States for the treatment of moderate to severe temple hollowing using the aesthetic injectable. Up to 13 months of the best possible care were evaluated. Galderma and PatientFi reached a deal in November 2023. Under the terms of the arrangement, patients can use Galderma's inventory of cosmetic goods to create personalized treatment regimens through a simple monthly subscription. The U.S. FDA approved Galderma's Sculptra in April 2023 with the goal of treating facial wrinkles and fine lines. It is the first PPLA-SCA collagen stimulator with FDA approval that enhances the creation of natural collagen to improve the condition of the skin.

U.S. Dermal Fillers Market Segmentation

Product Biodegradable

Non-biodegradable Material Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Hyaluronic Acid

Poly-L-lactic Acid

PMMA

Others Application Facial Line Correction Treatment

Facial Volume Enhancement

Scar Treatment

Others Gender Female

Male End-user Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

MedSpas

Others

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86063<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Dental Water Flosser Market (歯科用ウォーターフロッサー市場) - The global dental water flosser market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Dental Healing Caps Market (Markt für Zahnheilkappen) - The global dental healing caps market stood at US$ 3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5.2 billion in 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: