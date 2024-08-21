Stone Processing Machines Industry Business Report 2024

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stone Processing Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Stone Processing Machines is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The Cutting Machines segment in the Global Stone Processing Machines Market is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%. Similarly, the Polishing Machines segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the next seven years. The U.S. market is estimated at $2.1 billion in 2023, while China's market is forecasted to grow at a notable 7.2% CAGR, reaching $2.1 billion by 2030. Other key regions experiencing growth include Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This report offers comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2023 to 2030. It provides in-depth regional analysis, offering detailed insights into key markets across the globe, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company profiles of major industry players, such as BIESSE S.P.A., BMR S.p.A., and Breton S.P.A., are also featured.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Stone Processing Machines Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured):

BIESSE S.P.A.

BMR S.p.A.

Breton S.P.A.

Donatoni Macchine Srl

Foshan Nanhai Yongtao Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd

Fujian Joborn Machinery Co., Ltd.

Fujian Nan'an Shuinan Machinery Co., Ltd.

Fujian Province Hualong Machinery Company Limited

KEDA INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Machinery CANYONN by LIVAMAK

MEC Srl

Park Industries, Inc.

Pedrini SpA

Sincere Naxens Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Thibaut SAS

