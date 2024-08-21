US Ecommerce Trends Report 2024: A Slowdown in Growth Reshapes the Landscape, A Pivot Towards Essential Goods Drives Market Dynamics

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Ecommerce by Category 2024: A Slowdown in Growth Reshapes the Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Last year, US ecommerce sales grew at the slowest pace since 2009. In 2024, we expect a tepid boost in growth, fueled by sales of household goods in two key categories: health, personal care, and beauty and food and beverage.

This report will:

Share the forecast for US retail ecommerce sales.

Reveal a shift in the ecommerce landscape, as household essentials outpace growth of the categories that have historically dominated ecommerce.

Help brands and retailers capitalize on opportunities for growth.

Here's what's in the full report

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4kf4aw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.