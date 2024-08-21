Probiotics and Botanicals - The Next Healthy Food in Asia: Case Study Analysis of Pilkul Miracle Care, Swisse Me, Nestle and Kind Kones

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotics and Botanicals: The Next Healthy Food in Asia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Probiotics and botanicals are rising "super ingredients", with potential to propel health and wellness proposition of packaged food in Asia. The role of fermentation and cultured foods in Asia is helping to increase the acceptance of probiotics in food, while the emerging understanding of their benefits beyond digestive health offers potential to tap into other health benefit claims. Botanicals also have a role to play In addressing emotional wellness, through a healthy indulgence positioning.

Key Findings



Natural ingredients to play a bigger role in food as preventative medicine

Naturally functional solutions have long been linked to herbal/traditional remedies in Asia, but with evolving health awareness, it is opportune to apply them beyond supplements and vitamins, to functional food. Consumers will also benefit from a greater variety of options for preventative health foods through everyday diets.

The current adoption and reputation of probiotics in Asia have paved the way, and offer differentiation

There is a push beyond dairy products and alternatives, with snacks as the next frontier for the adoption of probiotic ingredients. Asia has the advantage of pre-existing widespread consumption of fermented food in local cultures, which are now being converted into packaged solutions. These offer added value and localised experiences that will stand out from global innovations.

Botanical ingredients contribute to growth in naturally functional food through healthy indulgence

Incorporating botanical ingredients, like ginger, and herbal adaptogens, like ashwagandha and ginseng, is not far-fetched in Asia, given their strong reputation culturally. Their application in foods can be elevated through more indulgent categories and more premium, nutritious products to appeal to younger consumers.

The Probiotics and Botanicals: The Next Healthy Food in Asia global briefing provides a comprehensive overview of the Cooking Ingredients and Meals market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares. Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries. It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world. Insight into how these trends are shaping demand informs forecasts to 2028, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.

Company Coverage:

Pilkul Miracle Care

Swisse Me

Nestle

itsherbs.com

Kind Kones

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

State of play

Naturally functional ingredients hold vast potential in foods

Growing awareness of the benefits of "super ingredients" brings opportunities

The rise of naturally functional food as medicine

The preventative stage is where natural/traditional ingredients shine

Preventative food as medicine must be accessible

Potential of probiotics and fermentation

Asia leads potential of probiotics application in foods

Promoting the health profile of trendy fermented foods benefits probiotics

Probiotics expanding beyond dairy, leveraging a gut health positioning

Position as both indulgent and nutritious

Creating new segments of opportunity is a long game, but with high rewards to brand equity

Case study: Pilkul Miracle Care drinking yoghurt merges gut health with sleep quality

Case study: Swisse Me has made inroads into functional gummies

Biotics innovation must align with regulation and consumer acceptance

Botanical ingredients for healthy indulgence

Understanding of botanicals in Asia has developed well from consumer health and tea

The profile of botanicals is shifting to a more premium one

Sleep and stress relief claims have surged in nutrition and indulgence categories

Case study: Nestle's Yiyang Wanning utilises botanicals to convey sleep aid

Case study: itsherbs.com refreshes traditional Chinese medicinal herbs through snacks

Case study: Kind Kones infuses spices and ashwagandha in ice cream

Be mindful of evolving regulations, such as claim guidelines and consumption warnings

Conclusion

Recommendations/opportunities for growth

Evolution of probiotics and botanicals for naturally functional food in Asia

