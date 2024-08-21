CTO Realty Growth Completes Three Property Portfolio Acquisition and Disposition of Jordan Landing

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced closing the acquisition of a portfolio of three open-air shopping centers (the “Three Property Portfolio”) for a purchase price of $137.5 million. The Three Property Portfolio consists of Carolina Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina; Millenia Crossing in Orlando, Florida; and Lake Brandon Village in Tampa, Florda. Additionally, on August 15, 2024, the Company closed the sale of Jordan Landing located in West Jordan, Utah for $18.0 million.



The Company’s property portfolio, after closing of the above transactions, has increased approximately 19% with respect to square feet and 14% with respect to annual base rent compared to June 30, 2024. Furthermore, year-to-date, the Company has closed $230.0 million of acquisitions, inclusive of structured investments, and $38 million of dispositions.

"The Three Property Portfolio expands our geographic footprint into Charlotte and Tampa and further strengthens our presence in Orlando," said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. "Consistent with our investment strategy, Carolina Pavilion provides near-term value-add opportunities including ability to add strong tenancy, bringing rents to market, and increasing occupancy. Millenia Crossing is situated in the dominant retail area of Orlando and Lake Brandon Village adds another grocery anchored property to our portfolio. Furthermore, with the sale of Jordan Landing, all of our properties are now located in the Southeast and Southwest markets of the United States.”

Carolina Pavilion is an approximately 691,000 square feet regional retail center located on 72 acres in Southern Charlotte on South Boulevard, is 93% occupied, anchored by AMC, Floor & Décor, Nordstrom Rack, Ross and Burlington, and is shadow anchored by Target. Millenia Crossing is an approximately 100,000 square feet retail center located on 11 acres next to Mall at Millenia along Interstate 4 in Orlando, Florida, is 96% occupied, and anchored by Nordstrom Rack. Lake Brandon Village is an approximately 102,000 square feet retail center located on 8 acres just east of Interstate 75 in Brandon, Florida, one of Tampa’s healthiest retail markets, is 100% occupied and is anchored by Sprouts, PetSmart, DSW, and Scandinavian Design Furniture, and is shadowed anchored by Lowe’s.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

