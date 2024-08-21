Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine Global Markets Research 2021-2029: Increasing Demand in Developing Regions, Applications Beyond Oncology, Theranostics Gaining Traction

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for radiation therapy products and radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow from $17.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $31.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.



This report analyzes the global market for radiation therapy products (systems, software and services) and radiopharmaceuticals, in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers develop assess the market, business/growth strategies, and make informed business decisions regarding radiation therapy products and services and radiopharmaceuticals. The research team estimates market data for 2023 (the base year) and forecasts values for 2024 through 2029.

Population and human life expectancy are increasing globally, spurring more chronic conditions and life-threatening diseases. A sedentary lifestyle, obesity and a lack of physical activity have further worsened the situation, leading to the increased importance of medical treatments and interventions. Despite incredible improvements in the field of medicine in the last few decades, an unmet need remains for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of aggressive ailments such as cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system disorders and cancer.

Since the discovery of radioactivity, it has been observed that radiation can play a role in the treatment of several diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are a type of radioactive drug internally administered and intended to diagnose and treat diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are now a vital part of the healthcare industry, as they can identify several disease processes much earlier than other diagnostic tests.

Applications of radiopharmaceuticals are rising significantly in the fields of neurology, oncology, cardiology and other medical specialties, such as gastroenterology, endocrinology and nephrology, for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Radiopharmaceuticals have also become a necessary part of personalized medicine. The market for therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals is anticipated to grow at a steep rate in the coming years due to growing applications and increased demand.

Growing acceptance and utilization of nuclear medicine scans (i.e., PET and SPECT) and better availability of radiopharmaceuticals due to a growing number of cyclotrons have significantly further contributed to growth in the radiopharmaceutical industry.

Innovative technological devices leading to early and accurate diagnoses, increased awareness of radiopharmaceuticals among patients and physicians and new regulatory approvals of radiopharmaceuticals are other major driving forces for the global radiopharmaceutical market. Furthermore, rising incidences of different types of cancers across the globe are considered a significant driver behind the growth of radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics.

Industry growth drivers, restraints and opportunities in the radiation therapy and radiopharmaceutical market are also discussed. The report also reports on the competitive landscape of radiation therapy products, radiopharmaceutical markets and emerging trends. The latest new products, acquisitions, and collaborations related to the radiation therapy and radiopharmaceutical markets are also covered.



Report Includes

51 data tables and 39 additional tables

An overview of the global market for radiotherapy, radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear medicines

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2021-2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Identification of new opportunities, challenges and technological changes in the industry and a market share analysis by segment, product type, technology type, application, production method, and region

Examination of the present and future strategies of companies in the market, including radiopharmaceuticals for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes

Discussion of the applications for positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)

Evaluation of market opportunities for external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy and systemic radiotherapy

Analysis of the current market trends and forecast, R&D activity, product launches and regulatory elements

Analysis of the key companies' market shares, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations

Profiles of the major players in the market, including Accuray Inc., Cardinal Health, Elekta, Novartis AG, and Siemens Healthineers AG

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Radiopharmaceuticals

Radiation Therapy

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Radiotherapy Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Early Screening

Advances in Radiation Therapy Planning and Delivery Systems

Increasing Demand in Developing Regions

Applications Beyond Oncology

Radiotherapy Market Restraints

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Limited Effectiveness against Metastatic Cancer

Trends in Radiotherapy Market

Growing Use of Advanced Imaging and Hypofractionation

Adaptive Radiation Therapy

Radiopharmaceutical Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Focus on Early Diagnosis and Screening

Precision Medicine

Nuclear Imaging Technologies

Increasing Investments

Radiopharmaceutical Market Restraints

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Issues

Infrastructure and Specialized Imaging Equipment Requirements

Trends in the Radiopharmaceutical Market

Theranostics

PET/MRI Hybrid Imaging

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies in Radiation Therapy

Artificial Intelligence

Online Adaptive Radiation Therapy

MR-Linac

FLASH Radiation Therapy

Emerging Technologies in Radiopharmaceuticals

Targeted Alpha Therapy

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Radiation Therapy Market, by Product Type

Radiation Therapy Market, by Technology Type

External Beam Radiation Therapy

EBRT by Technique Type

EBRT, by System Type

EBRT, by Application

Internal Beam Radiation Therapy

IBRT, by Technique Type

IBRT, by Product Type

IBRT, by Application

Radiation Therapy Market, by Region

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Product Type

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Other Applications

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Production Method

Nuclear Reactors

Cyclotrons

Radionuclide Generators

Market Size and Forecast

Geographic Breakdown

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Leading Radiotherapy Device Manufacturers

Leading Companies in Radiopharmaceuticals

Chapter 7 Appendix

