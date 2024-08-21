Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine Global Markets Research 2021-2029: Increasing Demand in Developing Regions, Applications Beyond Oncology, Theranostics Gaining Traction

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for radiation therapy products and radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow from $17.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $31.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
This report analyzes the global market for radiation therapy products (systems, software and services) and radiopharmaceuticals, in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers develop assess the market, business/growth strategies, and make informed business decisions regarding radiation therapy products and services and radiopharmaceuticals. The research team estimates market data for 2023 (the base year) and forecasts values for 2024 through 2029.
Population and human life expectancy are increasing globally, spurring more chronic conditions and life-threatening diseases. A sedentary lifestyle, obesity and a lack of physical activity have further worsened the situation, leading to the increased importance of medical treatments and interventions. Despite incredible improvements in the field of medicine in the last few decades, an unmet need remains for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of aggressive ailments such as cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system disorders and cancer.
Since the discovery of radioactivity, it has been observed that radiation can play a role in the treatment of several diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are a type of radioactive drug internally administered and intended to diagnose and treat diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are now a vital part of the healthcare industry, as they can identify several disease processes much earlier than other diagnostic tests.
Applications of radiopharmaceuticals are rising significantly in the fields of neurology, oncology, cardiology and other medical specialties, such as gastroenterology, endocrinology and nephrology, for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Radiopharmaceuticals have also become a necessary part of personalized medicine. The market for therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals is anticipated to grow at a steep rate in the coming years due to growing applications and increased demand.
Growing acceptance and utilization of nuclear medicine scans (i.e., PET and SPECT) and better availability of radiopharmaceuticals due to a growing number of cyclotrons have significantly further contributed to growth in the radiopharmaceutical industry.
Innovative technological devices leading to early and accurate diagnoses, increased awareness of radiopharmaceuticals among patients and physicians and new regulatory approvals of radiopharmaceuticals are other major driving forces for the global radiopharmaceutical market. Furthermore, rising incidences of different types of cancers across the globe are considered a significant driver behind the growth of radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics.
Industry growth drivers, restraints and opportunities in the radiation therapy and radiopharmaceutical market are also discussed. The report also reports on the competitive landscape of radiation therapy products, radiopharmaceutical markets and emerging trends. The latest new products, acquisitions, and collaborations related to the radiation therapy and radiopharmaceutical markets are also covered.
