CTT Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Successfully Completes 2 Year PCAOB Audit

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTT Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CTTH), is pleased to announce that the registered PCAOB Accounting Firm of DiPiazza, LaRocca, Heeter & Co., led by audit partner Matthew Stewart have successfully completed the 2 year audit of CTT Pharma. This comprehensive audit included the review of CTT's bank statements, patents, contracts and share allocation over the past 2 years and has received the necessary approvals to allow CTT Pharma to be in compliance with PCAOB Regulations. The PCAOB Audit Letter and Audited Financials for 2022 and 2023 have been successfully uploaded to the OTC Markets Website for anyone to view. This important milestone will allow CTT to uplist at any point now and should also give existing shareholders, future shareholders, investment firms and potential partners including the U.S. Government and other partnerships that may arise the necessary confidence in our management team that on a day to day basis CTT is functioning at the highest level of integrity.



The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board protects investors and other stakeholders of public companies by ensuring that the auditor of a company’s financial statements has followed a set of strict guidelines to minimize audit risk. The PCAOB is a non-profit organization that regulates auditors of publicly traded companies and oversees the audits of public companies, brokers, and dealers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC).

Ryan Khouri, CEO of CTT Pharma, stated, “This PCAOB Audit was very extensive and should ensure a level of confidence amongst existing and future shareholders, while allowing CTT the ability to uplist to the OTCQB.”

About CTT Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

CTT has granted and pending patents for our technology in the United States, Europe, Canada and several other countries around the world that allow for many drugs to be put on dissolvable strips and other oral products, including but not limited to Pharmaceuticals, Nicotine, Liraglutide, Vitamins, and Caffeine. This patented technology allows for better bioavailability/absorption, quick onset, and the ability to make low dose dissolvable strips.

CTT Pharma 813-606-0060