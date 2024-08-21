Europe Coffee Market Report and Company Analysis 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Coffee Market Report by Product Type, Distribution Channel (Supermarket,Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online Platform, and Others), Country and Company Analysis 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe's Coffee Market will reach US$ 64.43 billion by 2032, up from US$ 46.14 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 3.78% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is attributed to growing disposable incomes, changing consumer lifestyles, and the strengthening of coffee culture among European consumers.







Europe is the largest market for green coffee in the world. Coffee is one of the most consumed brewed drinks. The European coffee market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for certified coffee products, consumer acceptance of single-serve coffee brewing systems, and constant innovation led by the top players. Changing weather conditions play a decisive role in coffee production in producing countries and thus affect the supply chain of coffee imported into European countries.



According to the European Coffee Federation, Europe accounted for 31% of global coffee consumption in 2022, which makes it a significant and attractive market for coffee. The European Union also has the world's highest per capita coffee consumption, even though it varies from country to country. Coffee is considered one of the most popular drinks in Western Europe due to its deeply ingrained culture and widespread use in consumers' daily routines. Additionally, the demand for coffee is also increasing in the region due to the number of new coffee shops opening, the growth of coffee chain stores, and the increasing number of people buying coffee machines. According to Project Cafe Europe 2022, the European coffee chain market grew 3.2% during the past year to reach 40,675 outlets.



Growth Driver in the Europe Coffee Market

Growing Demand for Premium and Specialty Coffee



Europeans are increasingly willing to pay more for higher-quality coffee, driving the premium and specialty coffee market. This preference reflects a broader trend toward gourmet and artisanal products in the food and beverage sector. The continuous growth of out-of-home consumption has partly driven the sharp increase in the premium coffee market. Coffee shops in European countries are leading the way by introducing sophisticated, high-value varieties to consumers, thereby boosting market growth significantly.

The growing demand for premium coffee aligns with growing consumer interest in how the coffee is brewed and how the crop is grown. It has, therefore, become essential for specialty coffee producers to tell the story behind their coffee, its origin, and its other environmental and social aspects. Furthermore, the origin of coffee is receiving increasing attention from the industry and premium-category consumers. At Starbucks, the world's largest coffee chain, single-origin coffee has also started to gain space.



The growing popularity of espresso coffee is driving the European Coffee Industry



The popularity of espresso coffee is increasing due to its low cost, nutritional value, long shelf life, and ease of use. The European espresso coffee market is growing steadily, driven by new competitors and decreased prices. The blending of espresso shots with other beverages is also contributing to the market's growth. Additionally, there is rising demand for espresso coffee in developing economies from office cafeterias, hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. In 2022, Espressolab in Turkey launched Europe's largest coffee experience center, combining coffee shop, roasting, workshop, and bakery operations under one roof.



Germany Coffee Market



In Europe, Germany holds the top position, followed by Italy and Belgium. In addition to commercial coffee types produced in large quantities, the market presents specific opportunities for single-serve coffee, specialty coffee, certified coffee, and 'low and decaffeinated coffee'. The demand for freshly brewed coffee is on the rise, mainly driven by the increasing preference for specialty coffee and freshly ground coffee pods. This trend is attributed to the growing number of specialty coffee shops, the consumption of coffee in office settings, and home brewing.

Consumers' heightened interest in preparing coffee at home from whole roasted beans often leads to the preparation of fresh batches of coffee. Germany serves as the largest importer of coffee in Europe and functions as the primary trade center for green coffee, with an annual re-exportation of 168,000 tonnes. In March 2022, Peet's Coffee introduced a dairy-free and vegan coffee bar as part of its Spring Coffeebar collection. The new coffee and espresso drinks feature familiar flavors specifically crafted to accentuate the taste of oat and almond milk.

