Electric Bus Industry Research 2024: Market to Grow by Almost $50 Billion to 2034, Driven by Government Initiatives and Global Push for Cleaner, Quieter, and Cost-Effective Public Transport

Electric bus market was valued at $15.90 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.14%, reaching $65.10 billion by 2034.



The electric bus market has been rapidly gaining traction worldwide as urban areas seek sustainable and efficient transportation solutions. Electric buses, powered by electricity rather than traditional fossil fuels, offer numerous benefits, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions, lower operational costs, and quieter operation. These advantages make electric buses an attractive option for public transportation systems aiming to enhance environmental sustainability and improve urban air quality.

One of the key drivers behind the growth of the electric bus market has been the increasing implementation of stringent environmental regulations by governments globally. For instance, the European Union's Clean Vehicle Directive mandates that a certain percentage of new buses purchased by public authorities must be low-emission or zero-emission vehicles, including electric buses.

Similarly, in the U.S., the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) Low or No Emission Vehicle Program provides funding to transit agencies to purchase electric buses and supporting infrastructure. According to the FTA, over $180 million was allocated in 2020 alone to support the adoption of low-emission buses across the country. These initiatives are propelling the transition from diesel-powered buses to electric ones by providing financial incentives and regulatory support.



The market is also witnessing substantial investments in charging infrastructure, which is crucial for the widespread deployment of electric buses. The Chinese government, for example, has been at the forefront of this effort, with the Ministry of Transport aiming to install over 600,000 charging stations by 2025 to support its rapidly growing electric bus fleet. In Europe, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided significant loans to cities such as Paris and Amsterdam to develop extensive charging networks for electric buses.



Moreover, the electric bus market has been characterized by innovation and technological advancements. Manufacturers are continually enhancing the design and performance of electric buses, focusing on aspects such as battery longevity, energy efficiency, and passenger comfort. The introduction of autonomous driving features and smart grid integration are also shaping the future of the market.

For example, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has set a target for all public transit agencies in California to transition to 100% zero-emission buses by 2040, encouraging technological innovation in the sector. As cities around the world continue to prioritize sustainable urban mobility, the electric bus market is poised for significant expansion, playing a pivotal role in the transformation of public transportation systems.



Product/Innovation Strategy: The global electric bus market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as type, propulsion, battery type, length of bus, seating capacity, level of autonomy, range, battery capacity, power output, and charging type. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global electric bus market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



What are the main factors driving the demand for the electric bus market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the electric bus market?

Who are the key players in the electric bus market, and what are their respective market shares?

What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the electric bus market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in the electric bus market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the electric bus market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the electric bus market, and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for the electric bus market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

BYD Company Ltd.

Proterra, Inc.

AB Volvo

Daimler AG

Scania AB

Iveco

VDL Groep bv

NFI Group

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd.

Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.

TATA Motors

Ebusco

JBM Group

Ashok Leyland

Blue Bird Corporation

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $65.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities



2. Electric Bus Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Electric Bus Market (by Type)

2.3.1 City/Transit Buses

2.3.2 Coaches

2.3.3 Midibus

2.3.4 School Bus

2.3.5 Others

2.4 Electric Bus Market (by Propulsion)

2.4.1 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

2.4.2 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

2.4.3 Others



3. Electric Bus Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Electric Bus Market (by Battery Type)

3.3.1 Lithium-ion Batteries

3.3.1.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries (LFP)

3.3.1.2 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Batteries (NMC)

3.3.1.3 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide Batteries (NCA)

3.3.1.4 Others

3.3.2 Other Batteries

3.4 Electric Bus Market (by Length of Bus)

3.4.1 Upto 9 m

3.4.2 10-14 m

3.4.3 Above 14 m

3.5 Electric Bus Market (by Seating Capacity)

3.5.1 Upto 40 Seats

3.5.2 41-70 Seats

3.5.3 Above 70 Seats

3.6 Electric Bus Market (by Level of Autonomy)

3.6.1 Semi-autonomous

3.6.2 Autonomous

3.7 Electric Bus Market (by Range)

3.7.1 Upto 200 Miles

3.7.2 Above 200 Miles

3.8 Electric Bus Market (by Battery Capacity)

3.8.1 Upto 400 kWh

3.8.2 Above 400 kWh

3.9 Electric Bus Market (by Motor Power Output)

3.9.1 Upto 250 Kw

3.9.2 Above 250 Kw

3.10 Electric Bus Market (by Charging Type)

3.10.1 Plug-in Charging

3.10.2 Inductive Charging

3.10.3 Overhead Charging

3.10.4 In-Depot Charging



4. Electric Bus Market (by Region)

4.1 Electric Bus Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 U.S.

4.2.6.1 Market by Application

4.2.6.2 Market by Product

4.2.7 Canada

4.2.7.1 Market by Application

4.2.7.2 Market by Product

4.2.8 Mexico

4.2.8.1 Market by Application

4.2.8.2 Market by Product

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



