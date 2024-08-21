Credivera Approved to Sell Digital Trust Solutions to Canadian Government

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO and GATINEAU, Quebec, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credivera, a leader in digital trust services and technology, has successfully qualified to sell its flagship product, the Credivera Exchange, to the Government of Canada under the Innovative Solutions Canada's (ISC) Pathway to Commercialization program.



Under this program, Government of Canada organizations are authorized to purchase Credivera’s flagship solution for the next three years through the program’s procurement services.

This significant achievement allows Credivera to offer its digital credential technology to all Government of Canada departments, crown corporations and agencies, providing employers, credential issuers and workers with a secure, open exchange for verifiable digital credentials.

Organizations with high regulatory, privacy, and security requirements using Credivera have seen increased productivity and better control over credential issuance, management and sharing. This solution ensures secure & reliable credential verification, alignment with regulatory standards and fosters interoperability across diverse industries.

"We are extremely grateful for the opportunity the Government of Canada and the Pathway to Commercialization program has provided. To have Credivera's technology recognized and approved at the federal level is beyond words and extremely exciting for our entire team," said Dan Giurescu, CEO of Credivera. "This opens up tremendous opportunities for us to support digital trust across Canadian government entities."

Over the past four years, Credivera won and successfully completed numerous Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Innovative Challenges in the digital credentials sector, starting with the User Centric Verifiable Digital Credentials (UCVDC) Challenge from 2019 to 2023. Working with the Treasury Board Secretariat of Canada (TBS) and Shared Services Canada (SSC), Credivera demonstrated a standardized method to issue and rapidly verify portable digital credentials across many different contexts, thereby reducing human judgement error, increasing efficiency and ensuring digital credential veracity using cryptography. These challenges were followed by a successful test of Credivera’s product with SSC under the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) Testing Stream program in 2024. A rigorous testing process, conducted in an operational environment and under real-life conditions, proved the robustness and reliability of Credivera's innovation and qualified Credivera to apply and subsequently qualify for the Pathway to Commercialization program.

