Bombardier’s Global 7500 Business Jet Blazes Forward, Sets More Than 50 Speed Records in Under 50 Weeks

New record-setting missions include essential city pairs from Miami to São Paulo, Tokyo to Los Angeles, Jeddah to London and London to Bahrain, accentuating the jet’s outstanding performance attributes

Records continue to mount as Global 7500 aircraft is showcased for customer demonstrations and other essential missions worldwide

With a fleet nearing 200 deliveries and more than 180,000 flying hours in the books, the Global 7500 continues to set the industry standard in the ultra-long-range class: proven, reliable and luxurious





MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that its industry-leading Global 7500 business jet continues to pile up speed records, adding to its already impressive record-setting performances by reaching more than 50 records in less than 50 weeks. Some of the most impressive new industry records (1) include essential city pairs from Miami to São Paulo, Tokyo to Los Angeles, Jeddah to London and London to Bahrain. To further accentuate the Global 7500 aircraft’s incredible performance attributes, the average speed of its 10 fastest new records is clocked at more than 1,000 km/h.

Exceptional performance and pristine luxury are the Global 7500 jet’s calling cards. With a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a baseline range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), the Global 7500 is the ultimate record-setting time machine, bringing key destinations closer and closer. The aircraft’s Smooth Flĕx Wing is like an in-air shock absorber, designed with a sophisticated slats and flap system that generates exceptional lift on takeoff and approach, maximizing aerodynamic efficiency and boosting performance while improving safety and offering the industry’s smoothest ride. It also reduces fuel burn, lowers emissions and produces excellent short-field and high-speed performance – the type of journey its discerning customers strive for.

“With every new speed record, the Global 7500 aircraft builds on its well-deserved reputation as the most impressive ultra long-range aircraft in the skies today,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. “In terms of its design attributes, unique technological advancements and more, the Global 7500 aircraft is unmatched for its reliability, productivity and style.”

Performance attributes notwithstanding, the Global 7500 aircraft is in a class by itself in terms of design excellence. This exquisite business jet is the ultimate home office in the sky, a productive business tool that offers customers all the accoutrements of their preferred work environment. The aircraft boasts a stunning, spacious interior featuring four true living spaces, a full-size, superbly equipped kitchen and a dedicated crew suite, offering customers the ultimate in-flight experience. Other innovative design elements set the benchmark for the most exceptional cabin interior in business aviation, including Bombardier’s patented Nuage seat, which features the industry’s first zero-gravity position.

The incredible attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft will be enhanced even more with the introduction of the Global 8000 (2) aircraft, announced in 2022. Bombardier’s flagship of a new era will boast an industry-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles and an unbeatable top speed of Mach 0.94, making it the ultimate all-in-one business aircraft. It will also feature the lowest cabin altitude of less than 2,900 feet when flying at 41,000 ft. – lower than any business jet today. Bombardier’s Global 8000 aircraft development is ongoing and the program is progressing to plan toward entry into service in 2025.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500, Global 8000, Smooth Flĕx Wing and Nuage seat are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

(1) Speeds and distances referenced per FAI guidelines. Some records pending review by FAI, the World Air Sports Federation.

(2) The Global 8000 aircraft is currently under development and remains to be finalized and certified. It is expected to enter into service in 2025. All specifications and data are approximate and may change without notice and are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and conditions.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.

