Andvaris Transforms Payroll Operations, Reducing Costs Fourfold with Greenshades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenshades, a leader in payroll, HR, tax, and compliance software solutions, is pleased to highlight that Andvaris, a nationwide staffing powerhouse serving both small businesses and Fortune 500 companies, has achieved significant cost reductions, and operational improvements through the implementation of Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Complete solution. These impressive results highlight the effectiveness of Greenshades' comprehensive solutions in addressing complex payroll challenges.



Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

With operations spanning 12 states, Andvaris faced significant challenges in managing its payroll efficiently. Their previous provider posed high costs, limited flexibility, and an outdated user interface, leading to confusion and inefficiencies. The lack of integration capabilities with Dynamics 365 Business Central further complicated their operations, leading to disjointed systems and frequent data entry errors.

A Strategic Partnership

To address these issues, Andvaris sought a cost-effective solution with robust API access, and user-friendly interface. They selected Greenshades for their direct integration with Dynamics 365 Business Central. This integration allowed Andvaris to streamline payroll and onboarding processes into a single platform, improving both employee satisfaction and operational efficiency.

"Choosing Greenshades has brought a new level of efficiency to our payroll operations. The savings and improvements we've seen are beyond our expectations. This solution has truly optimized our processes," stated Zedrick Gilo, CEO of Andvaris.

Delivering Results

The collaboration has delivered impressive results for Andvaris:

Cost Efficiency: Greenshades’ solution enabled a four times reduction in payroll costs through the build out of additional automation workflows that streamlined processes.

Enhanced Accuracy: Integrated payroll with Dynamics 365 BC eliminated duplicate entry reducing data entry errors from 3% to 0.5%, improving operational reliability.

Integrated payroll with Dynamics 365 BC eliminated duplicate entry reducing data entry errors from 3% to 0.5%, improving operational reliability. Improved Financial Control: The in-house solution provided greater control over payroll and state tax payments, ensuring compliance and enhancing financial management.



Partnership for the Future

The success of Andvaris with Greenshades is a testament to the power of choosing the right partner. “Andvaris’ transformation underscores the power of our comprehensive payroll solutions in helping our customers overcome complex challenges,” said Chris Hadden, VP of Revenue Operations and Implementations at Greenshades. “We are thrilled to partner with Andvaris, providing them with the tools and support needed to achieve their operational goals.”

About Greenshades

Greenshades provides flexible Payroll, HR, and Tax solutions. Our ERP-agnostic platform enhances in-house operations with proactive compliance, detailed tax reporting, and enhanced employee self-service. Designed to meet diverse business needs, Greenshades offers personal support, ensuring efficiency and reliability for a wide array of client requirements across various industries. Learn more at go.greenshades.com.

