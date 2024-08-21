ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
Release no. 45 – 2024
21 August 2024

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 14 – 20 August 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]269,800 661,090,670
14 August 20241,7002,756.844,686,628
15 August 20241,6002,779.464,447,136
16 August 20241,6002,812.404,499,840
19 August 20241,6002,814.634,503,408
20 August 20241,9002,773.415,269,479
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)278,200 684,497,161

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 332,083 B shares corresponding to 1.54 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 14 – 20 August 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


SE-2024-45_EN SE-2024-45_Transactions B shares