Western Financial Group Celebrates Opening of New Branch Location in Cold Lake

The event also includes a BBQ fundraiser and mocktail station for local charities, reflecting Western’s commitment to serving and giving back to our local communities.

Western Financial Group

Cold Lake, Alberta, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Financial Group will celebrate the opening of our newest branch location in Cold Lake, offering customers the same high level of customer service and insurance expertise they have come to expect. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will also include a BBQ fundraiser for Lakeland Humane Society and a complimentary “mocktail” station in support of Lakeland Centre for FASD. Local government officials, company leaders and partners will also be in attendance, taking place on August 26. 

“Opening another new branch is always a reason for celebration, and we’re pleased to serve the people and their community in Cold Lake,” said Kenny Nicholls, Western Financial Group President and CEO. “We’re a people-first company and want to be there to serve our customers in the way that suits them best. Whether online, by phone or in-person, we will be there whenever we’re needed.” 

The new Cold Lake branch is located at #1501, 6603 51 Street and the hours of operation are 9am-5pm, Monday through Friday. 

Grand opening details (photo opp):  

DATE: August 26, 2024  

TIME: 10am-2pm (Ribbon cutting at 11am, BBQ and mocktails from 11am-1pm)  

WHERE: #1501, 6603 51 Street, Cold Lake, AB  

WHO: Kenny Nicholls, Western Financial Group President and CEO  
Grant Ostir, Western Financial Group Chief Growth Officer  
Darren Sinclair, Western Financial Group Vice President, Sales 
Cold Lake City Officials, including:  
Mayor Craig Copeland 
Councillor Bob Mattice 
Councillor Bill Parker 
Lakeland Humane Society representatives 
Lakeland Centre for FASD representatives 

WHAT: Cold Lake City Officials and members of Western Financial Leadership Team will engage in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration of Western’s latest branch opening. With Western’s commitment to serving the communities in which we live and work, a BBQ fundraiser will also take place to benefit Cold Lake’s local Humane Society, as well as specialty mocktails served, care of Lakeland Centre for FASD. 
    
Western Financial Group Inc.  
Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company focused on creating security and peace of mind and has provided over one million Canadians with the proper protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,400 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.  
Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do - it’s who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work and play – to date we have invested over $9 million back into our communities.  
Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. www.westernfinancialgroup.ca 

 

            








        

            

                

                    
