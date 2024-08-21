Fyxt Recognized As “Property Maintenance Platform of the Year” By PropTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, announced that Fyxt , a cloud-based operations platform for commercial real estate (CRE), has been awarded “Property Maintenance Platform of the Year” in the 4th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Fyxt automation solutions seamlessly integrate all stakeholders into a single workflow, streamlining processes and reducing deferred maintenance.

Starting with lease digitization, Fyxt provides and delineates clear responsibilities for landlords and tenants, ensuring transparency and efficiency. The platform's advanced CRM and no-login tenant and vendor interfaces facilitate effortless communication and coordination.

Fyxt’s "Service Planner" proactively manages preventative maintenance and inspections, by leveraging data analytics to foresee and address potential issues before they become critical. By accumulating valuable data such as service history, photos, and inspection checklists - all customizable for enterprise needs - the solution ensures maintenance tasks are performed regularly and when needed. Additionally, Fyxt facilitates better resource allocation and cost management by offering detailed reports and insights into maintenance activities and asset performance. This comprehensive approach helps organizations optimize their maintenance strategies and extend the lifespan of their assets.

The platform integrates with existing systems for seamless operations, provides real-time monitoring and alerts, and allows for the customization of maintenance schedules based on specific needs.

“Our solution has been designed to integrate automation within property management workflows and provide unmatched property management analytics that enable property managers to make decisions based on never-before-captured data,” said Fyxt CEO, Ryan Botwinick. This award solidifies the company’s mission to support the people in commercial real estate, not disrupt them. We’ll continue to enhance our solution to help organizations improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime by ensuring that maintenance tasks are performed regularly and tracked comprehensively through a centralized system.”

Major Fyxt investor and board member David Reuben Jr. of the Reuben Brothers weighed in, “We’re thrilled that Fyxt has received the ‘Property Maintenance Platform of the Year’ award, as Fyxt’s cutting edge platform continues to reduce cost and deliver impressive ROI for their enterprise commercial property customers.”

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the global real estate technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Fyxt sets a new standard in property maintenance by fostering collaboration across teams and automating critical operations. Properties are challenged by sudden maintenance requests along with surprise events that even preventative maintenance can’t always forestall,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Fyxt is transforming how property operations are managed through its comprehensive maintenance automation solution. More than just a maintenance management solution, Fyxt is an all-in-one comprehensive platform designed to tackle the diverse and complex challenges faced in property management.”

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Fyxt

Fyxt is a cloud-based mobile first operations platform that streamlines the management of NNN and other commercial real estate properties. Backed by RET Ventures and the Reuben Brothers, the company provides property owners, asset managers, property management teams, tenants, and service providers with a powerful tool to work collaboratively on maintenance and property operations, increasing owners’ transparency into their portfolio and simplifying the process for tenants. For more information, please visit: https://fyxt.com