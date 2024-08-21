GDC Launches TikTok Account to Share Latest AI-Related News and Trends

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Culture Group Limited (“GDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GDC), along with its subsidiary, AI Catalysis Corp. (“AI Catalysis”), announced today the launch of its TikTok account, @streamlineainews. This account is dedicated to disseminating the most current updates, insights, and trends in the world of artificial intelligence. It serves as both an educational and entertainment hub for those keen on staying informed in the swiftly evolving Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) landscape.



As AI is transforming industries and integrating into daily life, the demand for accessible and engaging content about this technology is at an all-time high and growing further. Recognizing and enthusiastic about this attractive trend, GDC is leveraging TikTok’s short-form video format to break down and simplify complex AI topics into easily digestible content. The account will feature a mix of explainer videos, trend analyses, news highlights, and even behind-the-scenes looks at the latest AI innovations.

“Our goal is to demystify AI and make this powerful technology more approachable for everyone,” said Mr. Xiaojian Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “By using TikTok, we can reach a broader audience and engage more into meaningful and inspiring conversations about AI, from industry veterans to curious beginners.”

Content on the account will be regularly updated, covering everything from breakthroughs in machine learning to the latest AI applications and tools, along with real-world case studies showcasing AI in action. As the Company persists in innovating and advancing in the AI domain, this new TikTok channel will play a vital role in sharing knowledge and fostering community.

For more information, follow @streamlineainews on TikTok or visit the channel directly at https://www.tiktok.com/@streamlineainews.

About GD Culture Group Limited

GD Culture Group Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GDC), is a Nevada company currently conducting business mainly through its subsidiaries, AI Catalysis Corp. (“AI Catalysis”) and Shanghai Xianzhui Technology Co, Ltd. The company plans to enter into the livestreaming market with focus on e-commerce and livestreaming interactive games through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, AI Catalysis, a Nevada corporation incorporated in May 2023. The Company’s main businesses include AI-driven digital human technology, live-streaming e-commerce business and live streaming interactive game. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.gdculturegroup.com/.

