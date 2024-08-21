Smart for Life Announces Update on Prospective Acquisitions

Company Negotiating Acquisition of Four Profitable Health & Wellness Targets



Multiple Exploratory Discussions Underway with Additional Acquisition Targets as Part of Phase 2 of the Company’s Post-Restructuring Initiatives

Acquisitions Timeline Expected to Accelerate After Company’s Filing of Form 10-K and 10-Qs

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a distinguished leader in the Health & Wellness sector specializing in the marketing and manufacturing of nutritional supplements and foods, announced today the potential expansion of the Company’s acquisition pipeline and provided an update on its M&A activities.

The Company is currently negotiating the acquisition of four profitable Health & Wellness targets with several additional prospects in exploratory discussions as part of the Company’s post-restructuring initiatives. These acquisitions include the following:

Purely Optimal Nutrition – Previously announced acquisition. The Company and the Purely Optimal management are actively collaborating on the restructuring of their sales initiatives to improve Purely Optimal’s profitability prior to closing of the acquisition.

Liquid Manufacturer – Contract manufacturer with sales of approximately $12 million and profitable in the prior fiscal year.

Established Supplement Brand – Historical sales of approximately $10 million annually and profitable through nutraceutical products.

Wholesale Manufacturer and Distributor – Generating revenue of approximately $8 million and profitable in retail channels.

“Smart for Life is committed to pursuing revenue and earnings growth through the acquisition of profitable companies focused on nutritional supplements and functional foods,” stated A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Chairman of Smart for Life. “Although our acquisition activity was paused during our restructuring initiatives, we are now aggressively advancing those M&A activities. Upon completing our forthcoming 10-K and 10-Q filings, we intend to significantly ramp up M&A activity, building on the potential acquisitions identified.”

Smart for Life is seeking profitable companies in the nutraceutical industry across the United States as well as prospective foreign acquisitions, preliminarily targeting companies with between $5 million and $25 million in annual revenue. We pursue targets that are committed to innovation, high quality standards, organic growth, and that have a keen interest in partnering with a publicly held organization.

“We believe this pipeline represents a significant addition to our M&A initiatives,” stated Darren Minton, Smart for Life’s Chief Executive Officer. “While there is no assurance that any particular acquisition will be completed, we believe the growing acquisition pipeline creates an enormous prospective opportunity for the Company. We look forward to keeping everyone apprised of our developments as we continue to implement our strategy and drive toward our publicly stated goal of $100 million in revenue through both organic growth and M&A initiatives.”

Completion of any acquisitions in the Company’s pipeline is subject to a number of conditions including successful due diligence and financing.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is an emerging growth company in the nutraceutical industry, committed to delivering innovative solutions that promote Health & Wellness. With a focus on research-driven formulations and consumer-centric approaches, Smart for Life is dedicated to redefining the boundaries of nutritional science. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and products. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary and related products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company recently concluded the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, and the successful liquidation of the Company’s senior debt facility. In addition, the Company converted substantial debt obligations to equity materially improving the Company’s balance sheet. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

