Rose Hill Announces Addition of Two Senior Advisors to Advisory Team

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rose Hill (or the “Company”), a pioneer in psilocybin research, cultivation and distribution with operations in Jamaica, the United States, and Canada, today announced that Burton J. Tabaac MD, FAHA, and Rotem Petranker, M.A. have both joined the Company’s advisory team. Dr. Tabaac will serve as its Scientific Advisor and Petranker will join the Company as its Research Advisor.

Dr. Burton J. Tabaac, MD, FAHA, brings a wealth of expertise in neurology and stroke rehabilitation to Rose Hill. As an Associate Professor and Section Chief of Neurology at The University of Nevada’s Reno School of Medicine, and Medical Director of Stroke at Carson Tahoe Health, Tabaac has been at the forefront of innovative neurological treatments. A graduate of the prestigious cerebrovascular neurology fellowship program at The Johns Hopkins University Hospital, his accolades include being a three-time recipient of The Arnold P. Gold Foundation's Humanism and Excellence in Teaching Award and induction into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He recently published an eight-part paper in the American Journal of Therapeutics reviewing psychedelics as therapeutics for primary care clinicians. Dr. Tabaac's groundbreaking research focuses on the application of psychedelics in brain injury and stroke rehabilitation. He was recently appointed by the Governor of Nevada to serve as a member of the state’s Psychedelic Medicines Working Group, which provides expertise and testimony relating to the therapeutic use of entheogens. As the host of The Zero Hour Podcast, Tabaac engages with leading experts in psychedelic research. His commitment to advancing the field was further highlighted in his 2022 TEDx talk at UCLA, "Mental Health Meets Psychedelics."

"Joining Rose Hill's advisory team presents an exciting opportunity to further explore the potential of psilocybin in neurological recovery," said Dr. Tabaac, MD, FAHA. "The company's commitment to ethical cultivation and research aligns perfectly with my vision for advancing patient care through innovative therapies. I'm eager to bring my expertise to Rose Hill and contribute to the evolving landscape of psychedelic medicine."

Rotem Petranker, M.A., is a pioneering figure in psychedelic research and a cognitive neuroscientist specializing in altered states of consciousness. As the founding director of the Canadian Centre for Psychedelic Science in 2018 and co-founder of the Psychedelic Studies Research Program at the University of Toronto in 2019, Petranker has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of psychedelic studies. His expertise spans regulatory compliance, clinical trial design, and the intersection of mindfulness and psychedelics. Petranker's academic journey includes a doctoral candidacy in Psychology, Brain, and Behaviour at McMaster University, where his work focuses on the impact of psychedelics on mental health disorders. Currently, he is leading the world’s first phase II clinical trial investigating the efficacy of microdosing psilocybin in treating Major Depressive Disorder. His research interests extend to the effects of psychedelics on creativity, well-being, and cognitive enhancement, and his work has been published in prestigious journals such as Psychopharmacology and Frontiers in Psychology.

"Rose Hill's dedication to producing high-quality, ethically sourced psilocybin is crucial for advancing rigorous scientific research," Rotem Petranker, M.A. stated. "I'm thrilled to contribute my expertise in psychedelic science, particularly in areas such as microdosing and the potential cognitive benefits of psilocybin, to a company that's setting new standards in the industry. This collaboration offers exciting possibilities for expanding our understanding of psychedelics and their therapeutic applications."

"The addition of Dr. Tabaac and Mr. Petranker to our advisory team marks a significant milestone in Rose Hill's journey," said Charles Lazarus, CEO of Rose Hill. "Their combined expertise in neurology, psychedelic research, and clinical trial design substantially enhances our capacity to remain at the forefront of psychedelic science. Dr. Tabaac's innovative work in applying psychedelics to neurological recovery, particularly in stroke and brain injury patients, aligns perfectly with our mission to explore new therapeutic frontiers. Meanwhile, Mr. Petranker's groundbreaking research on microdosing and his experience in regulatory compliance will be invaluable as we navigate the complex landscape of psychedelic medicine development. Their involvement not only strengthens our research capabilities but also opens up new avenues for scientific partnerships and innovative projects. This collaboration will undoubtedly accelerate our efforts to develop safe, effective, and ethically produced psilocybin-based solutions, further solidifying Rose Hill's position as a leader in the field of psychedelic medicine."

Since its establishment in 2015, Rose Hill has supported multiple clinical research efforts, supplying premium psilocybin biomass to esteemed medical and scientific institutions worldwide. The company achieved a landmark milestone by securing Health Canada's approval for the first legal export of psilocybin from Jamaica to Canada enabling the Company to provide its exclusive, proprietary psilocybin biomass to distinguished Canadian researchers and leading providers of psychedelic-assisted therapies for eligible patients. In addition, Rose Hill has fostered partnerships with institutions such as ACS Labs, the University of Guelph, and the Canadian Centre for Psychedelic Science. These collaborations have not only advanced scientific understanding of psilocybin's therapeutic potential but have also positioned Rose Hill at the forefront of psychedelic research and development.

