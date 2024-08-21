HSA Week 2024 Offers Free Resources and Personalized Healthcare Savings Paths

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity"), the leader in health savings accounts (HSAs) and consumer-directed benefits administration, will kick off the second annual HSA WeekTM on August 26. The weeklong event will include a variety of resources to educate workers and companies about HSAs and their potential to improve healthcare savings and financial stability.



According to a recent HealthEquity research study, roughly 40% of employees lack confidence in their health plan decisions and more than half wonder at times if they have chosen the right plan for their needs. The good news is that education can help. The study also found that employees who have an excellent understanding of their benefits options are almost 4x more confident they chose the right plan for their needs, when compared with those who have a poor understanding.



"Education is key to feeling confident about benefits decisions and we want to help,” said Tene Raymond, director of consumer engagement at HealthEquity. “We also know HSAs can be a game changer when it comes to managing healthcare and finances. That’s why we are excited to share useful information and resources in a fun and engaging manner to help everyone make smart choices for their situation and lifestyle.”



HSA Week 2024



This year’s HSA education week includes a new HSA Week resource page which features:

A new interactive quiz, called HSA Trail, where furry and feathered friends help lead participants to a personal health savings checklist and their path toward health and financial security.



A new HealthEquity benefit education library, featuring videos and articles tailored to help employees choose their benefits, maximize their savings, and navigate life events.

Free virtual events offering practical advice on how employees can build the perfect HSA contribution strategy.



A special promotion in partnership with the HSA Store, offering HSA shoppers a special discount code to celebrate HSA Week 2024.

"HSA week is an expression of our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers," said HealthEquity Chief Marketing Officer, Tia Padia. "These resources are meant to be a jumping off point to making smart, informed decisions ahead of selecting benefits for 2025."



HealthEquity invites healthcare consumers, financial literacy advocates, and benefit leaders to join them in celebrating HSA Week to increase financial literacy, promote proactive healthcare planning, and empower individuals to achieve greater financial security.

"We know benefits planning can feel overwhelming, and that even though HSAs are not new, more education is needed,” said Raymond. “We want everyone to understand their options, and feel confident about the benefits they elect for the coming year.”



For more information about HSA Week and to access educational resources, please visit https://HealthEquity.com/HSA-week.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 16 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our unwavering commitment to our mission of saving and improving lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on improving health outcomes, we empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while ultimately enhancing their overall well-being. Learn more about our “Purple service” and approach at www.healthequity.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Cerny

801-508-3237

acerny@healthequity.com