Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market Poised for Strong Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Safe Water and Disinfection Solutions | FMI Study

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global calcium hypochlorite market is expected to experience significant growth over the coming decade, with its market size projected to reach USD 617 million by 2024. As demand for safe drinking water and effective sanitation solutions increases, particularly in developing countries, the market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.9%, reaching a valuation of USD 990.9 million by 2034. This growth trajectory is supported by the compound’s widespread use in water treatment and the cleaning and detergent industries.



The global calcium hypochlorite market is poised for robust growth, driven by increasing demand for safe drinking water and effective sanitation solutions across various industries. While challenges from alternative technologies exist, the compound’s proven effectiveness in disinfection and water treatment ensures its continued relevance in the market. As regulatory standards tighten and public awareness of health and hygiene grows, calcium hypochlorite is likely to remain a key player in global water treatment and sanitation efforts.

“The global calcium hypochlorite market is set for substantial growth, fueled by the rising demand for safe drinking water and effective sanitation, particularly in emerging economies. As regulatory standards tighten and health awareness increases, the market is expected to expand steadily, solidifying calcium hypochlorite's role in critical water treatment and cleaning applications” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways

The global calcium hypochlorite market is projected to reach USD 617 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, reaching USD 990.9 million by 2034.

The rising need for safe drinking water, especially in emerging economies, and the increasing use of calcium hypochlorite in the cleaning and detergent industries are key factors driving market growth.

Granules are expected to dominate the market with a 64.4% share by 2024, while demand for pellet forms is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Water treatment and household cleaner applications are expected to account for 80% of the total demand in 2024, with other industries contributing to the remaining growth.

Industry Trends

Water Treatment: Calcium hypochlorite is widely used in municipal water treatment plants, industrial water systems, and domestic water purification. Its ability to efficiently eliminate pathogens, such as Vibrio cholerae, has made it a crucial component in ensuring safe drinking water, particularly in regions prone to waterborne diseases.

The increasing public awareness of health and hygiene, combined with government initiatives to improve water quality, is driving the compound's demand. In response to this trend, companies like Lonza Group have expanded their production capacity to meet growing market needs.

Agriculture: Calcium hypochlorite’s role in agriculture is also gaining prominence. Its application in crop protection and soil disinfection helps farmers prevent the spread of pathogens, thereby improving crop yields and ensuring food safety. Innovations in this sector, such as Nippon Soda Co Ltd’s new line of calcium hypochlorite products, are tailored to enhance soil health and crop protection, supporting sustainable farming practices.

Food and Beverage: The food and beverage industry’s stringent hygiene standards are fueling the adoption of calcium hypochlorite as a disinfectant. Its oxidizing properties make it highly effective in sanitizing surfaces, equipment, and water used in food production, thereby reducing contamination risks. Partnerships between chemical manufacturers like Olin Corporation and food processing companies are further driving this trend by offering customized solutions to meet specific disinfection requirements.





Competition Outlook

The market is anticipated to witness the emergence of start-ups, intensifying competition, and innovation. This competitive landscape is set to bolster continuous innovations in manufacturing techniques and the introduction of cutting-edge applications, thereby shaping the future trajectory of the calcium hypochlorite market.

Leading Calcium Hypochlorite Brands

Tosoh Corporation

Axiall Corporation (Westlake Company)

Tianjin Ruifuxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Solenis

American Elements

Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Organic Industries Private Limited

Shandong Bairun Chemical Co., Ltd.

Acuro Organics Limited

Tianjin Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nankai Chemical Co Ltd

Kakdiya Chemicals

Nikunj Chemical Limited

Barchemicals

Grasim Industries Limited

Qingdao Kingnod Group Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Mahaco Industrial Co., Ltd

Huanghua Kaifeng Chemical Co.

Envo Chemical Group

Key Segments of Market Report

By Form:

In terms of form, the industry is segregated into powder, pellet, and granule.

By Application:

Water treatment, house cleaners and detergents, agrochemicals, pulp and paper, and food and beverage are the key applications. Water treatment is further classified into portable water treatment, wastewater treatment, swimming pools, and others.

By Region:

The market is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Der globale Calciumhypochloritmarkt wird im kommenden Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich ein erhebliches Wachstum verzeichnen und bis 2024 ein Marktvolumen von 617 Millionen USD erreichen. Da die Nachfrage nach sauberem Trinkwasser und wirksamen Sanitärlösungen insbesondere in Entwicklungsländern steigt, wird erwartet, dass der Markt mit einer stetigen durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,9 % wächst und bis 2034 einen Wert von 990,9 Millionen USD erreicht. Diese Wachstumskurve wird durch die weit verbreitete Verwendung der Verbindung in der Wasseraufbereitung sowie in der Reinigungs- und Waschmittelindustrie unterstützt.

Der globale Calciumhypochloritmarkt steht vor einem robusten Wachstum, das durch die steigende Nachfrage nach sauberem Trinkwasser und wirksamen Sanitärlösungen in verschiedenen Branchen angetrieben wird. Obwohl es Herausforderungen durch alternative Technologien gibt, sorgt die nachgewiesene Wirksamkeit der Verbindung bei der Desinfektion und Wasseraufbereitung dafür, dass sie weiterhin auf dem Markt relevant bleibt. Da die regulatorischen Standards verschärft werden und das öffentliche Bewusstsein für Gesundheit und Hygiene wächst, wird Calciumhypochlorit wahrscheinlich weiterhin eine Schlüsselrolle bei den weltweiten Bemühungen um Wasseraufbereitung und Sanitärversorgung spielen.

„Der globale Calciumhypochloritmarkt wird voraussichtlich stark wachsen, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage nach sauberem Trinkwasser und effektiver Hygiene, insbesondere in Schwellenländern. Da die regulatorischen Standards verschärft werden und das Gesundheitsbewusstsein zunimmt, wird der Markt voraussichtlich stetig wachsen und die Rolle von Calciumhypochlorit in kritischen Wasseraufbereitungs- und Reinigungsanwendungen festigen“, sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse

• Der globale Calciumhypochloritmarkt wird voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 617 Millionen USD erreichen und im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,9 % wachsen und bis 2034 990,9 Millionen USD erreichen.

• Der steigende Bedarf an sauberem Trinkwasser, insbesondere in Schwellenländern, und die zunehmende Verwendung von Calciumhypochlorit in der Reinigungs- und Waschmittelindustrie sind Schlüsselfaktoren für das Marktwachstum.

• Granulate werden voraussichtlich den Markt mit einem Anteil von 64,4 % bis 2024 dominieren, während die Nachfrage nach Pellets voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,6 % wachsen wird.

• Wasseraufbereitung und Haushaltsreiniger werden voraussichtlich 2024 80 % der Gesamtnachfrage ausmachen, wobei andere Branchen zum restlichen Wachstum beitragen.

Branchentrends

Wasseraufbereitung: Calciumhypochlorit wird häufig in kommunalen Wasseraufbereitungsanlagen, industriellen Wassersystemen und zur häuslichen Wasseraufbereitung verwendet. Seine Fähigkeit, Krankheitserreger wie Vibrio cholerae effizient zu eliminieren, hat es zu einem entscheidenden Bestandteil bei der Gewährleistung von sauberem Trinkwasser gemacht, insbesondere in Regionen, in denen durch Wasser übertragene Krankheiten anfällig sind.

Das zunehmende öffentliche Bewusstsein für Gesundheit und Hygiene sowie staatliche Initiativen zur Verbesserung der Wasserqualität treiben die Nachfrage nach dieser Verbindung an. Als Reaktion auf diesen Trend haben Unternehmen wie die Lonza Group ihre Produktionskapazität erweitert, um den wachsenden Marktanforderungen gerecht zu werden.

Landwirtschaft: Auch die Rolle von Calciumhypochlorit in der Landwirtschaft gewinnt an Bedeutung. Seine Anwendung im Pflanzenschutz und bei der Bodendesinfektion hilft Landwirten, die Ausbreitung von Krankheitserregern zu verhindern, wodurch die Ernteerträge verbessert und die Lebensmittelsicherheit gewährleistet wird. Innovationen in diesem Sektor, wie die neue Produktlinie von Calciumhypochlorit von Nippon Soda Co Ltd, sind darauf ausgerichtet, die Bodengesundheit und den Pflanzenschutz zu verbessern und nachhaltige landwirtschaftliche Praktiken zu unterstützen.

Lebensmittel und Getränke: Die strengen Hygienestandards der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie begünstigen die Einführung von Calciumhypochlorit als Desinfektionsmittel. Seine oxidierenden Eigenschaften machen es äußerst wirksam bei der Desinfektion von Oberflächen, Geräten und Wasser, das bei der Lebensmittelproduktion verwendet wird, und verringern so das Kontaminationsrisiko. Partnerschaften zwischen Chemieherstellern wie der Olin Corporation und Lebensmittelverarbeitungsunternehmen treiben diesen Trend weiter voran, indem sie maßgeschneiderte Lösungen für spezifische Desinfektionsanforderungen anbieten.

Wettbewerbsaussichten

Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt die Entstehung von Start-ups, einen verschärften Wettbewerb und Innovationen erleben wird. Dieses Wettbewerbsumfeld wird kontinuierliche Innovationen bei Fertigungstechniken und die Einführung hochmoderner Anwendungen fördern und so die zukünftige Entwicklung des Calciumhypochloritmarktes prägen.

Führende Calciumhypochlorit-Marken

• Tosoh Corporation

• Axiall Corporation (Westlake Company)

• Tianjin Ruifuxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Solenis

• American Elements

• Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

• China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

• Organic Industries Private Limited

• Shandong Bairun Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Acuro Organics Limited

• Tianjin Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Nankai Chemical Co Ltd

• Kakdiya Chemicals

• Nikunj Chemical Limited

• Barchemicals

• Grasim Industries Limited

• Qingdao Kingnod Group Co., Ltd.

• Zhengzhou Mahaco Industrial Co., Ltd

• Huanghua Kaifeng Chemical Co.

• Envo Chemical Group

Wichtige Marktsegmente

Nach Form:

In Bezug auf die Form ist die Branche in Pulver, Pellets und Granulate unterteilt. Nach Anwendung:

Wasseraufbereitung, Haushaltsreiniger und Waschmittel, Agrochemikalien, Zellstoff und Papier sowie Lebensmittel und Getränke sind die wichtigsten Anwendungen. Die Wasseraufbereitung wird weiter unterteilt in tragbare Wasseraufbereitung, Abwasseraufbereitung, Schwimmbäder und andere.

Nach Region:

Der Markt erstreckt sich über Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik sowie den Nahen Osten und Afrika.

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

