McGraw Hill Announces Two New Generative AI Tools to Enhance Capabilities of Its K-12 and Higher Ed Learning Platforms

COLUMBUS, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global education company McGraw Hill today announced it is offering within its products two new generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tools that provide personalized learning experiences for students and help educators more effectively support students from K-12 through higher education and beyond.

These optional GenAI tools are embedded within McGraw Hill’s existing learning platforms currently used by millions of students across the U.S. and beyond. AI Reader, a new feature available within multiple titles on McGraw Hill’s eBook platform, helps students develop a deeper understanding of their course materials with in-the-moment engagement and interactive support as they read. Writing Assistant, a tool for grades 6-12 writing instruction that provides real-time feedback and guidance to students during assignments, will be integrated within McGraw Hill’s Actively Learn and Achieve3000 Literacy programs and tested with teachers and students in select school districts this fall.

The new tools are the company’s first GenAI tools to be introduced in its products. McGraw Hill’s ALEKS platform for math and chemistry instruction has leveraged AI, including machine learning, for 25 years.

“We have decades of experience building digital learning tools that leverage various forms of AI, and have been excited by the possibilities for GenAI to support learning in new ways, helping educators save time and better support their students,” said Simon Allen, McGraw Hill CEO. “These new GenAI tools have been developed with the same careful research, planning and testing that we require for all McGraw Hill products, so educators and learners can feel reassured that they are high-quality and effective, and safely guard student data and privacy.”

AI Reader

Embedded in McGraw Hill’s eBook reading experience for college students, AI Reader lets students highlight specific text and ask for alternative explanations, simpler language or a quick quiz to test their knowledge. The AI Reader tool was designed to create more flexible, inquiry-based learning experiences that build deeper understanding of content through a more hands-on and active approach.

The AI Reader is available now in select eBooks offered through McGraw Hill Connect and McGraw Hill GO.

Writing Assistant

Writing Assistant will be embedded in digital learning materials for grades 6-12 students, allowing them to ask for targeted guidance and feedback throughout the short-form writing process. This tool will provide students with immediate support, while also allowing educators in busy classrooms to offer personalized assistance to a larger number of students. The tool helps students overcome the barrier of launching the writing process, enables teachers to easily track student growth and ability, and enhances the teacher’s reach by reducing time spent on more administrative tasks.

The Writing Assistant, which will be available within McGraw Hill’s Actively Learn and Achieve3000 Literacy programs, will undergo beta testing this fall before rolling out more widely.

“We’ve heard from many educators who are excited by the possibilities for GenAI to improve student learning,” said Dylan Arena, McGraw Hill’s Chief Data Science and AI Officer. “As we have developed these tools, we have been careful to uphold the commitments we make to educators, schools and the institutions we serve to provide learning experiences that improve outcomes and help educators unlock students’ full potential.”

For more information about McGraw Hill’s approach to AI, visit: https://www.mheducation.com/our-ai-approach.html

