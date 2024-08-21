Sesame, America’s Low-Cost Leader in Healthcare,  Makes Compounded Semaglutide Available to Eligible Patients “At Cost,” with no Retail Price Markup

NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sesame, the company that offers Americans quality, convenient health care at half the typical price, today announced the launch of “Success by Sesame,” the most clinically comprehensive – and affordable – direct-to-consumer weight loss program in America.



As part of the launch, and in strict accordance with FDA guidelines, Sesame is making compounded semaglutide available to clinically eligible Success by Sesame customers. Sesame has vetted, inspected and selected a high-quality 503B compounding pharmacy whose compounded semaglutide will be made available to eligible Success by Sesame consumers at Sesame’s cost, with no retail price markup.

The news was first reported by CNBC.

Compounded semaglutide from Sesame, which comes as a monthly package of four doses, is uniquely available in pre-measured, pre-filled syringes to help consumers accurately and comfortably administer medication dosages. Shipping is free.

Success by Sesame offers Americans the most comprehensive weight-loss program without compromising Sesame’s low-price promise: The price of the program, which includes high-quality compounded semaglutide with no retail markup, plus close clinical oversight from a board-certified provider, is just $249 per month* – making it 35-45 percent less expensive than monthly programs from Ro or hims & hers.

Beginning in September, the price of the program will also include access to Sesame’s vast fitness, nutrition and mindfulness content library, provided through its partnership with LifeSpeak.

“Sesame has proven over five years that Americans do not have to sacrifice quality, convenience or access just to get an affordable price for their care,” said David Goldhill, Sesame‘s co-founder and CEO, and a serial author on American healthcare reform. “That’s why there’s no retail markup on compounded semaglutide sold through Sesame. Sesame is not a drug company, and we don’t profit from selling one medication over another.”

Sesame will make its compounded semaglutide available according to FDA guidelines, and while supply shortages of branded GLP-1s are in place. As branded GLP-1 supplies become available, and compounded medications may be phased out, Sesame providers will work to transition patients, as needed, to the best medicine for their needs, as well as provide support for insurance prior authorization.



Sesame: Putting patients ahead of medications

In addition to its marketplace model and catering to cash payers, Sesame differs significantly from its competition by placing the emphasis on comprehensive patient care, provider choice, and successful outcomes – not profiting off of specific medications. Sesame’s marketplace features hundreds of board-certified providers to give patients the highest level of clinical care, whether their care path includes a branded GLP-1 medication, patients take advantage of Sesame's compounded semaglutide offering, or do not require any medication at all.

Importantly, Sesame has partnered with the compounding pharmacy to make semaglutide uniquely available in monthly packages of four pre-filled syringes. Pre-measured, pre-filled syringes reduce the chance of administering an inaccurate dose, a significant drawback of other offerings that require patients to administer their own dose from a single vial of medicine.





“Cutting edge shouldn’t mean cutting corners,” Goldhill continued. “That’s why Success by Sesame, whether it includes medication or not, is comprehensive clinically and ethical medically. Our exclusive focus is on the safe success of our patients seeking weight loss, whatever therapy or regimen they and their providers together choose.”



Affordable – and comprehensive

Unlike other programs, Success by Sesame patients always choose their own dedicated care provider, who will discuss and prescribe the best treatment options that take into account the patient’s medical history, health goals, insurance status, and budget. Success by Sesame includes face-to-face video visits and unlimited messaging with a provider, lab panels that are professionally reviewed and evaluated, and close clinical supervision throughout the patient's journey.

Eligible Success by Sesame patients (particularly those with insurance, and with an insurance prior authorization from their Sesame provider) may instead be prescribed name-brand GLP-1 medications (i.e. non-compounded) depending upon the clinical judgment of their provider. For those patients, and those who do not require or qualify for a prescription, the monthly price of the program is $89 (which would not include the price of any branded medication). The comprehensive ongoing clinical oversight of the Sesame patient remains the same in this monthly price tier, including initial assessment, and ongoing consultation about diet, exercise and behavioral modifications.

The lowest price can help hundreds of millions

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, nearly three-quarters of American adults over the age of 20 are overweight or obese, a staggering 246 million Americans. At least 25 million Americans are uninsured.



According to the Mayo Clinic, “Studies found people using semaglutide and making lifestyle changes lost about 33.7 pounds versus 5.7 pounds in those who didn't use the drug.”



"Metabolic syndrome, pre-diabetes, diabetes, and obesity are conditions that disproportionately affect lower-income Americans – exactly those who have limited health insurance coverage and need a way to improve their health affordably,” said Michael DiLorenzo, Sesame’s chief marketing officer. “Success by Sesame can drive equitable outcomes in weight loss by delivering an affordable, no-compromise service that delivers the clinical care and at-cost medication necessary for people to achieve a healthy weight and address the co-morbidities common to overweight people. It is a prime example of Sesame's broader mission to harness marketplace dynamics to make high quality, affordable care easily accessible."

How Sesame always offers the best price

Sesame has built a unique healthcare marketplace, where thousands of healthcare providers covering all 50 states compete to serve American consumers seeking high-quality, convenient medical care at half the typical price.

Sesame’s marketplace effect lowers the price of care, makes prices transparent, drives added convenience (the majority of appointments on Sesame take place within two hours), and ensures a superior consumer experience.

Sesame is a cash-pay marketplace that does not accept health insurance, removing additional cost and complexity from the consumer’s care.

*The $249 monthly price point is for those consumers who are clinically eligible for, and receive, a prescription for Sesame’s compounded semaglutide. Prescriptions are not guaranteed and are subject to the clinical judgment of a patient's clinician.







