ApplyBoard Announces 2024 International Alumni of Impact Winners

KITCHENER, Ontario, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApplyBoard , the leading international student mobility platform, today announced the winners of its 2024 International Alumni of Impact program. Now in its second year, the program recognizes 10 exceptional former international students who have leveraged their Canadian education to create significant positive impact on the Canadian economy, entrepreneurial culture, and communities worldwide.



Hailing from five countries around the world, the 2024 International Alumni of Impact winners are the embodiment of resilience, innovation, leadership, and generosity. From establishing their college’s first Food and Basic Needs Support Program to impacting global youth policies and sustainable development, these individuals are making an exceptional contribution to their local and global communities. ApplyBoard is honoured to share their stories, which serve as a powerful source of inspiration for future generations of international students.

"Our 2024 International Alumni of Impact winners demonstrate the incredible potential of international students to drive economic growth and shape the future," says Meti Basiri, Co-Founder & CEO, ApplyBoard. "Their stories of resilience, leadership, and entrepreneurial success powerfully illustrate how education fosters global citizens who contribute significantly to their host and home countries. These remarkable individuals inspire us to further our commitment to supporting students worldwide, unlocking potential through global education and fueling innovation across borders."

The 2024 International Alumni of Impact winners are:

Christine Eruokwu (Nigeria), University of New Brunswick (2015)

(Nigeria), University of New Brunswick (2015) Hana Tran (Vietnam), Douglas College (2018)

(Vietnam), Douglas College (2018) Fsahat Ul-Hassan (Pakistan), Humber College (2021)

(Pakistan), Humber College (2021) Kant Chong (Hong Kong), Western University (2003)

(Hong Kong), Western University (2003) Lefin Paruvaparampil Chacko (India), Cape Breton University (2022)

(India), Cape Breton University (2022) Puneet Kaur Johal (India), Sheridan College (2021)

(India), Sheridan College (2021) Qasim Farasat (Pakistan), University of Waterloo (2015)

(Pakistan), University of Waterloo (2015) Ritika Saraswat (India), University of British Columbia (2023)

(India), University of British Columbia (2023) Rufina Ajalie (Nigeria), University of New Brunswick (2020)

(Nigeria), University of New Brunswick (2020) Urvish Patel (India), George Brown College (2021)

In recognition of their exceptional contributions, ApplyBoard will establish one-time scholarships in each winner's name. These scholarships, awarded to incoming international students at the institutions where the winners studied, aim to nurture the next generation of global leaders. Since its launch in 2023, this initiative has provided $20,000 in scholarships, embodying ApplyBoard's mission to make education accessible to students worldwide.

To learn more about the International Alumni of Impact program and the winners, please visit applyboard.com/info/iaoi .

About ApplyBoard

ApplyBoard has empowered more than 1 million students from over 125 countries to access global education since 2015. Driven by its mission to unlock the potential of every aspiring mind, ApplyBoard simplifies the international education journey by connecting students to over 1,500 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. To learn more, visit: www.applyboard.com .

