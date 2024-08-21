Sify Technologies announces the appointment of Sharad Agarwal as CEO of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited

CHENNAI, India, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security and Digital services, today announced the appointment of Mr. Sharad Agarwal as the Chief Executive Officer of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited.

Sharad moves into this role on the strength of his technopreneurship across several domains like ecommerce, logistics, retail, Cloud and Data Center. An active industry veteran, he comes equipped with a combination of sales and project management skills that will help him expand the footprint and acceptance of Sify’s data centers.

Prior to Sify, Sharad was at Vantage, where he was mandated to build their Data Center business. This was preceded by a long stint at Amazon Web Services where he front-ended capacity delivery for an APAC region.

Chairman of Sify, Mr. Raju Vegesna, said, “Sharad brings a valuable blend of entrepreneurial and managerial experience in the data center domain across the APAC region. This diverse background positions him well to drive our strategic initiatives and operational excellence. His insights and proven track record will contribute significantly to advancing our objectives and reinforcing our leadership position in the industry.”

Mr. Agarwal said, “I have followed Sify’s remarkable journey as they evolved as a Data Center leader. This impressive growth trajectory underscores Sify’s commitment to innovation and excellence. My mandate is to maximize Sify’s potential across the entire ICT value chain by focusing on strategic growth and operational efficiency and by delivering cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled value to our clients and stakeholders.”

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

