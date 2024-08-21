Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) Production Industry Research 2024: The Impetus to Decarbonize the Aviation and Chemicals Industries Driving Adoption

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technological Advancements Accelerating the Development of Sustainable Aviation Fuels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an in-depth examination of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production technologies. It includes an overview of the various SAF production methods, evaluating the key drivers and challenges within this technological landscape. The study also analyzes the major stakeholders involved, highlighting their innovations in SAF production.



According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the aviation industry accounts for 2% of global carbon emissions. Total cumulative emissions reached approximately 800 million tons in 2022, and cumulative emissions are expected to reach approximately 1,750-2,000 million tons by 2050.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has committed to achieving Fly Net Zero by 2050, and the strategy to reach this target will be predominantly achieved by relying on SAF production and combining emission elimination at source, as well as offsetting through carbon capture. Thus, there is an urgency to achieve deep decarbonization in the aviation industry.



The large-scale deployment of SAF facilities is the need of the hour to significantly reduce aviation's environmental footprint and lower dependency on fossil fuels for jet fuel production. Increasing SAF production leads to a substantial reduction of specific greenhouse gas emissions on a life cycle basis while ensuring that air pollutants, such as oxides of sulfur and nitrogen, are not directly emitted into the atmosphere. Thus, SAF production technologies hold significant potential to enable large-scale emissions reduction in the aviation industry.



Several regional initiatives and favorable policy regulations are required to accelerate the deployment of large-scale SAF production facilities globally. The aviation industry also plans to use futuristic innovations in aircraft engine design, which will enable engines to be powered by 100% SAF in the long term.

Additionally, it offers a techno-economic analysis of these technologies, focusing on their ability to significantly reduce emissions. The report concludes with an overview of the patent landscape and identifies growth opportunities that could further enable advancements in SAF production technologies.

Growth Opportunity Universe

100% SAF Blending

Hybrid Electric SAF Propulsion

Low-energy Process for Large-scale Algal-based SAF Production

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Sustainable Aviation Fuels Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

SAF Value Chain

Segmentation

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Technology Snapshot

AtJ Pathway

HEFA Pathway

Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis (FTS)

Direct Liquefaction

Comparative Analysis of Feedstock Specifications in Various Pathways

Techno-economic Analysis of SAF Pathways

Company and University Ecosystem

Large-scale SAF Manufacturing Using Hydrodeoxygenation

Proprietary Technology to Convert Fast Pyrolysis Oil to SAF

Key Companies and Universities Driving SAF Research

Key Funding Initiatives and Patent Landscape

Developed Markets Dominate the Funding Ecosystem

The United States Holds the Majority Share in the SAF Patent Landscape

Appendix

