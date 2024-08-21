Comprehensive Database Reveals Expansive Growth of Wind Farms in Brazil

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The energy sector in Brazil is witnessing a substantial shift towards renewable energy with a significant expansion in its wind farm portfolio. The latest data underscores Brazil's commitment to harnessing wind power, revealing a total of 1151 wind farm entries, which denotes a remarkable installed and planned capacity of 250.3 gigawatts (GW) across the country.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 120 entries (10,91 GW)
- Operational: 935 entries (27,62 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 94 entries (211,77 GW)
- Approved: 0 entry (0 GW)
- Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)
- Operational: 0 entry (0 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6t4tgs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.