Comprehensive Database Reveals Expansive Growth of Wind Farms in Brazil

The energy sector in Brazil is witnessing a substantial shift towards renewable energy with a significant expansion in its wind farm portfolio. The latest data underscores Brazil's commitment to harnessing wind power, revealing a total of 1151 wind farm entries, which denotes a remarkable installed and planned capacity of 250.3 gigawatts (GW) across the country.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 120 entries (10,91 GW)

Operational: 935 entries (27,62 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 94 entries (211,77 GW)

Approved: 0 entry (0 GW)

Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)

Operational: 0 entry (0 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

