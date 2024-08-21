Third-Generation Semiconductor Industry Analysis and Product Strategies of Leading Companies

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of the Global Third-Generation Semiconductor Industry and Product Strategies of Leading Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the development trends in the third-generation semiconductor industry in Europe, the US, and East Asia - including Japan, Korea, and China - and further explores the deployment strategies of leading companies in this arena worldwide.



Wide-bandgap compound semiconductors, also known as third-generation semiconductor materials, possess excellent characteristics such as high voltage resistance, high-temperature tolerance, and high-frequency operation. In recent years, with the trend toward net-zero emissions, countries around the world have noticed the importance of third-generation semiconductors in reducing power consumption and improving energy efficiency.

The advantages of third-generation semiconductors in enhancing energy efficiency have garnered global attention. European, US and Japanese companies are the leaders in the third-generation semiconductor products and applications market, while China and South Korea are emerging in this field.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Development of European and US Third-Gen Semiconductor Industry

1.1 Europe

1.1.1 Focusing on Automotive and Industrial Niches

1.1.2 Abundant Research Resources and Robust Epitaxy and Wafer Foundry Capabilities

1.2 US

1.2.1 Prioritizing Military Applications , Expanding to Civilian Uses

1.2.2 Leading SiC Substrate Market Share with Equal Focus on Communication and Power Devices



2. Product Strategies of Leading Companies in Europe and the US

2.1 STMicroelectronics

2.2 Infineon

2.3 Onsemi

2.4 Wolfspeed

2.5 Navitas

2.6 Qorvo

2.7 Summary



3. Development of Third-Gen Semiconductor Industry in East Asia

3.1 Japan

3.1.1 Equal Focus on Development of Power and Communication Devices

3.1.2 Leading in Patents, with Strengths in Epitaxy Technology

3.2 Korea

3.2.1 Government-led Development with Focus on Power Applications

3.3 China

3.3.1 Government-led Development with Rapid Expansion

3.3.2 Foreign Companies Partnering with Local Firms due to Large Domestic Market and Policy Support



4. Product Strategies of Leading Companies in East Asia

4.1 ROHM

4.2 Sumitomo Group

4.3 Mitsubishi

4.4 Innoscience

4.5 Sanan Optoelectronics

4.6 Summary



5. The Analyst's Perspective

5.1 Europe: Focusing on Automotive and Industrial Power Devices with Robust Government Support

5.2 US: Defense Uses Followed by Civilian Applications, Equal Focus on Communication and Power Devices

5.3 Key Strategies: Enhancement in Capacity, Customer Relationships, and Product Lines

5.4 Japan: Focuses both on Power and Communication Devices, with Strengths in Epitaxy and Materials

5.5 China and Korea: Government-led with Focus on Domestic Demand

5.6 East Asia: Expand Capacity, Enhance Relationships, Broaden Applications





Company Coverage:

ABB

Amkor

Ampt

Anker

Anokiwave

BMW

BYD

CEA-Leti

Coherent

Delta

Denso

EPC

EpiGaN

Exagan

GE

GTAT

Halon Microelectronics

Hyundai

Imec

Infineon

IQE

LG

Macom

Magna

Mazda

Mercedes Benz

Microchip

Mitsubishi

Navitas

Nexperia

NIO

Norstel AB

NTT-AT

NXP

Ommic

Power Integrations

Qorvo

Renesas

Resonac

ROHM

Samsung Electronics

Sanan Optoelectronics

SEDI

SiCrytal

Siemens

Siltectra

SK Hynix

Soitec

STMicroelectronics

Sumitomo Group

TankeBlue Semiconductor

Tesla

Toshiba

Transphorm

TSMC

UMS

UnitedSiC

UTAC

VDD Tech

Vitesco

Wolfspeed

X-FAB

