Americas Wind Farms Database 2024

A comprehensive database that encompasses the burgeoning sector of wind energy within the Americas has been meticulously assembled. This pivotal resource provides extensive insight into the vast landscape of wind farms spread across 29 countries in the region. It is an invaluable tool for stakeholders, investors, and policymakers involved in the sustainable energy domain.



An Extensive Compilation of Onshore and Offshore Data



The database is a repository of data detailing 4268 wind farms which, combined, signify a substantial capacity of 241.4 GW onshore and 298.1 GW offshore. It supplies a detailed breakdown of onshore markets that are currently under construction, numbering 235 entries with a total of 27.3 GW, in addition to the operational wind farms that account for 3683 entries and 214.1 GW. The offshore market is meticulously cataloged into planned, approved, under construction, and operational statuses with their corresponding capacities.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 235 entries (27,2 GW)

Operational: 3686 entries (214,4 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 152 entries (290,9 GW)

Approved: 6 entries (4,6 GW)

Under construction: 3 entries (2,4 GW)

Operational: 4 entries (0,2 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

