Ireland Wind Farms Database 2024

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In an age where renewable energy sources are paramount to achieving sustainability goals, a comprehensive database detailing Ireland's wind farm sector has been launched. This new resource offers an unparalleled depth of data on both onshore and offshore wind energy projects across Ireland.



Detailed Insights into Ireland’s Wind Energy Capacity



The database delivers critical information on the status of wind farms within the country, encapsulating a total of 391 wind energy projects. Remarkably, this includes the substantive onshore capacity of 5.22 gigawatts (GW), with 317 operational entities contributing 4.93 GW to the national grid. Additionally, the onshore market discloses five projects under construction, contributing 0.3 GW.



Exploring the burgeoning offshore market, the database lists 66 planned projects with an enormous potential capacity of 70.28 GW, alongside one approved project. Furthermore, it highlights the operational status of the existing offshore project, which already contributes 0.03 GW.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 5 entries (0,3 GW)

Operational: 317 entries (4,93 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 66 entries (70,28 GW)

Approved: 1 entry (0,01 GW)

Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)

Operational: 1 entry (0,03 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ztl96

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.