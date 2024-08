Germany Wind Farms Database 2024

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive database offering a detailed overview of the wind farm landscape in Germany has been recently compiled, spotlighting the substantial growth in the country's renewable energy sector. With 11,776 entries, the newly aggregated data underscores Germany’s commitment to expanding its wind power capabilities, both onshore and offshore.



This vital resource encapsulates detailed information, including geographical location with precise WGS84 coordinates, technical specifics of wind turbines such as manufacturer details, turbine models, hub height, number of turbines, and the total power each farm can generate. It also encompasses a list of key players in the market, including developers, operators, and owners of the wind farms, as well as status data like the operational status and the commissioning date of each facility.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 9 entries (0,36 GW)

Operational: 11300 entries (62,36 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 13 entries (10,43 GW)

Approved: 1 entry (0,87 GW)

Under construction: 7 entries (3,08 GW)

Operational: 34 entries (8,32 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjrsp1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.