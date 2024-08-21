KH Group Plc
Stock exchange release 21 August 2024 at 4:30 pm EEST
KH Group Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Mikko Laakkonen’s holding in KH Group has crossed the threshold of 10 %, direct and indirect holding 15.04 % in total
KH Group Plc has received on 21 August 2024 the following notification from Mikko Laakkonen, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, according to which Mikko Laakkonen’s total holding of shares in KH Group Plc has crossed the threshold of ten percent (10 %) on 19 August 2024.
Mikko Laakkonen’s ownership of KH Group Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:
|% of
shares and voting rights
|% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed
|10.06
|-
|10.06
|58 078 895
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|6.12
|-
|6.12
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009008924
|5 840 371
|2 897 265
|10.06
|4.99
|SUBTOTAL A
|8 737 636
|15.04
Information about the party under the flagging obligation and about the entire chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, votings rights or financial instruments are effectively held.
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights throug financial instruments
|Total shares, voting rights and financial instruments.
|Mikko Laakkonen
|10.06
|0
|10.06
|ML Stable Oy
|4.99
|0
|4.99
KH GROUP PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.khgroup.com
KH Group Plc is a Nordic conglomerate operating in business areas of KH-Koneet, Indoor Group and Nordic Rescue Group. We are a leading supplier of construction and earth-moving equipment, furniture and interior decoration retailer as well as rescue vehicle manufacturer. The objective of our strategy is to create an industrial group around the business of KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.