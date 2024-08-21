KH Group Plc

Stock exchange release 21 August 2024 at 4:30 pm EEST

KH Group Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Mikko Laakkonen’s holding in KH Group has crossed the threshold of 10 %, direct and indirect holding 15.04 % in total



KH Group Plc has received on 21 August 2024 the following notification from Mikko Laakkonen, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, according to which Mikko Laakkonen’s total holding of shares in KH Group Plc has crossed the threshold of ten percent (10 %) on 19 August 2024.

Mikko Laakkonen’s ownership of KH Group Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of

shares and voting rights % of

shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 10.06 - 10.06 58 078 895 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.12 - 6.12

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009008924 5 840 371 2 897 265 10.06 4.99 SUBTOTAL A 8 737 636 15.04

Information about the party under the flagging obligation and about the entire chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, votings rights or financial instruments are effectively held.

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights throug financial instruments Total shares, voting rights and financial instruments. Mikko Laakkonen 10.06 0 10.06 ML Stable Oy 4.99 0 4.99

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.khgroup.com

KH Group Plc is a Nordic conglomerate operating in business areas of KH-Koneet, Indoor Group and Nordic Rescue Group. We are a leading supplier of construction and earth-moving equipment, furniture and interior decoration retailer as well as rescue vehicle manufacturer. The objective of our strategy is to create an industrial group around the business of KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.